Bnamericas

Peru
Sustained operation of Flexicoking optimizes production of the New Talara Refinery

This Petroperú release was published using machine translation.

The New Talara Refinery (NRT), with all its units operating, continues to sustainably produce low-sulfur gasoline and diesel and other fuels of the highest quality to supply the national market, through sales plants and terminals. of Petroperú in the country, reaching the most remote corners of the national territory.

Among the modern and most important process units of the NRT, the Flexicoking Unit (FCK) stands out, a deep conversion technology from the renowned North American oil company ExxonMobil and present only in eight of the best refineries in the world, which allows obtaining a higher production of quality fuels from petroleum waste.

Since December 2023, this unit has maintained continuous operation in line with its design, producing a series of products such as gasoline, diesel, LPG and other cargo components that are processed in other process units such as NRT's Fluidized Catalytic Cracking.

In the same way, FCK has been producing flexigas and fuel gas for the generation of steam and electricity in the cogeneration plant of the modern Petroperú refining complex, as well as coke for marketing to cement manufacturing companies.

For the start of the start-up, operation and stabilization work of all the units that are part of the NRT, it was necessary to have the ready-to-start certificates, which were delivered in a timely manner to the corresponding entities.

Likewise, all NRT units have gone through their respective warranty tests, which are part of the contractual documentary closure of the most important energy project in the country with the construction companies Técnicas Reunidas and Cobra.

