Canadian miner Teck Resources produced the first primary copper concentrate at Quebrada Blanca II, which is in the commissioning stage and located in Chile’s Tarapacá region.

"This is an important milestone as we move forward on our commissioning and acceleration plan toward full production this year," CEO Jonathan Price said in a statement.

Teck aims to double copper production at Quebrada Blanca through the QB2 expansion and improvement project, aiming at 285,000t-315,000t per year between 2024 and 2026. The expansion will also extend operations for 27 years.

QB2 includes the incorporation of technologies, a new concentrator plant, a tailings deposit, concentrator pipelines and a 1,000l/s desalination plant in the Punta Patache area. Works started in 2018.

Teck expects production of 150,000t-180,000t once QB2 reaches maximum capacity by year-end.

"Critical minerals are the key ingredients for the global transition to a carbon neutral future," Price said on social media.

AES Andes will supply QB2 with 1,069GWh of renewable energy from 2025.