The board of Canada’s Teck Resources unanimously rejected an unsolicited US$22.5bn merger offer from Switzerland-headquartered Glencore that targeted synergies of up to US$5.25bn through the integration of the Quebrada Blanca II (QB2) and Collahuasi copper projects in northern Chile.

“The Glencore proposal would expose Teck shareholders to a large thermal coal business, an oil trading business and significant jurisdictional risk, all of which would negatively impact the value potential of Teck’s business, is contrary to our ESG commitments and would transfer significant value to Glencore at the expense of Teck shareholders,” said Teck’s CEO Jonathan Price in a statement on Monday.

After reviewing the all-share proposal with a committee of experts, financial and legal advisers, Teck's board concluded that it is more favorable to move forward with its own process of separating the companies Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

Glencore's plan to split the business of both companies into two entities, CoalCo and MetalsCo, is “an opportunistically timed attempt to transfer value to Glencore shareholders at the expense of Teck shareholders,” said the Vancouver-based firm.

In addition, it comes at a time when Teck is accelerating the ramp-up of QB2, having recently announced its first copper.

Glencore's bid would introduce regulatory and enforcement complexities by involving a large number of jurisdictions, commodities and complex approvals required from various competition and regulatory bodies, according to Teck.

More details of Teck's position can be found in the letter sent by chair Sheila Murray (see attachment at the top right of the screen).

Teck called on its shareholders to approve its own reorganization at the next shareholders’ meeting on April 26.