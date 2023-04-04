Teck rejects Glencore's US$22.5bn merger proposal
The board of Canada’s Teck Resources unanimously rejected an unsolicited US$22.5bn merger offer from Switzerland-headquartered Glencore that targeted synergies of up to US$5.25bn through the integration of the Quebrada Blanca II (QB2) and Collahuasi copper projects in northern Chile.
“The Glencore proposal would expose Teck shareholders to a large thermal coal business, an oil trading business and significant jurisdictional risk, all of which would negatively impact the value potential of Teck’s business, is contrary to our ESG commitments and would transfer significant value to Glencore at the expense of Teck shareholders,” said Teck’s CEO Jonathan Price in a statement on Monday.
After reviewing the all-share proposal with a committee of experts, financial and legal advisers, Teck's board concluded that it is more favorable to move forward with its own process of separating the companies Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.
Glencore's plan to split the business of both companies into two entities, CoalCo and MetalsCo, is “an opportunistically timed attempt to transfer value to Glencore shareholders at the expense of Teck shareholders,” said the Vancouver-based firm.
In addition, it comes at a time when Teck is accelerating the ramp-up of QB2, having recently announced its first copper.
Glencore's bid would introduce regulatory and enforcement complexities by involving a large number of jurisdictions, commodities and complex approvals required from various competition and regulatory bodies, according to Teck.
More details of Teck's position can be found in the letter sent by chair Sheila Murray (see attachment at the top right of the screen).
Teck called on its shareholders to approve its own reorganization at the next shareholders’ meeting on April 26.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Canada)
Why gold miners see Nicaragua as a ‘safe haven’
Juniors and producers are hitting milestones at a string of projects which could deliver more than 300,000oz of annual gold production.
Chesapeake Gold targets 2025 production at Metates deposit
Chesapeake Gold CEO Alan Pangbourne plans to use heap leach technology to unlock the potential of the massive Metates primary gold deposit in Mexic...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cochacucho and mylagros
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: desired
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Eposuay
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: illuminator
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: malpaso ii
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: marten mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Miscanthus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Paradise
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Quimsachata
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Canada)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: GoldQuest Mining Corp. (GoldQuest Mining)
-
GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian mining company engaged in gold exploration in the Dominican Republic, particularly in San Juan province. It is mainly focused on the develop...
- Company: K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. (K-Tec)
-
K-Tec manufactures pull-pan ejector earthmoving scrapers and accessories for the construction and mining industries. K-Tec scrapers perform in topsoil, clay, sand, gypsum rock, ...
- Company: Torq Resources Inc. (Torq Resources)
- Company: Logan Drilling
- Company: Bravo Mining Corp. (Bravo)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Green Earth Metals Inc.
- Company: Rockland Resources Ltd (Rockland Resources)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Coalia
- Company: Jaguar Mining, Inc. (Jaguar Mining)
-
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian gold producer, founded in 2002 to explore, develop and operate mining properties in Brazil. Based in Toronto, it owns Turmalina gold project, co...
- Company: Medatech Engineering Services Ltd. (Medatech)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...