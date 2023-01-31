By Telecom Argentina

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Buenos Aires, January 31, 2023.- Telecom, at the forefront of technological solutions for the B2B corporate market and public organizations, has been chosen by Ituran, a leading innovation and technology company focused on services for administration, location, management, control and recovery of vehicles for both companies and individuals and insurance companies, to provide the solution "Analysis / vulnerability test" and help them in their corporate security processes in their subsidiaries in Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.

This solution consists of allowing the client to carry out analysis and tests on a technological infrastructure, allowing the evaluation of the level of security of the information systems and devices that comprise it.

To provide the service, exhaustive tests are carried out on the vulnerabilities detected in the systems (web services, transfer and communication services, mobile applications, etc.), in order to identify those that may compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the services. or Ituran information systems.

This service provided by Telecom is carried out through automatic processes and manual procedures to carry out the tests, in order to obtain a more accurate analysis. Executive and technical reports are then delivered at the end of the test, with details of the work carried out, results, level of intrusion achieved, conclusions and recommendations for improvement.

This solution allows companies to prevent leaks due to theft and/or sale of confidential information; unauthorized access to the company's computer systems; and denial of service attacks on the technological infrastructure. It also achieves greater awareness of computer security and can identify external and internal weaknesses in the company's technological infrastructure.

"Analysis/vulnerability test" that Telecom provides to Ituran will be applied in all its subsidiaries in Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil; and its purpose is that the company can detect vulnerabilities and take corrective actions that result in having a secure service and validating its certifications against internal and external audits.

This solution is provided in two modalities:

Test Black Box: the tests are carried out by pretending to be an anonymous surfer located on the Internet, without any knowledge of the company's network architecture or valid access credentials to any of the exposed systems and services.

Test White Box: the tests will be carried out using valid credentials (username and password) provided by the client, as well as documentation and information about the technological infrastructure of the company's systems and services to be analyzed.

Telecom offers comprehensive IT security solutions that guarantee a controlled and secure environment for companies and the public sector. The company's portfolio is characterized by its flexibility, since the products and services are scalable and developed according to the needs of each client and the technological requirements of each industry.

In a context of digital transformation, where the most important thing is information, security becomes a key factor to protect business development.

Telecom is the most important technology partner in the country in

corporate security solutions.

