Telefonica press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Barcelona, February 27, 2023. Telefónica advances in its commitment to transform the telecommunications sector together with Microsoft within the framework of the strategic agreement that both companies have maintained since 2019. Today it announces at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that both companies will collaborate within the framework of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. With this global project, operators open access to their telco and network capabilities to developers, cloud service providers and businesses in general through interoperable network APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) based on open industry standards.

The Quality of Service (QoS) API is a key feature of future networks to be able to offer users new real-time services that consume high bandwidth and require low latency. In this sense, cloud service providers and aggregators will play a fundamental role.

Mark Evans, Telefónica's Chief Strategy & Development Officer, has stated: “In the coming years there will be an explosion of new services that will impact our networks. To provide the best experience to our customers and offer them innovative services, the best connectivity is not enough; it is necessary to face this challenge with the involvement of the entire technological ecosystem. Our agreement with Microsoft is essential in this objective, which is why we are expanding our collaboration framework”.

Jason Zander, EVP, Strategic Missions and Technologies, Microsoft, commented:

"As cloud and communications converge, we will see a new generation of highly distributed and compatible network applications that will open up exciting new arenas for developers. Our collaboration with Telefónica will make it easier for any developer to create these modern applications." connected, accessing advanced networking capabilities from Microsoft Azure.

Telefónica reaches this moment of transformation of the telco industry in an advantageous position thanks to its experience in the field of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and its advanced state of digitization supported by Telefónica Kernel, one of the technological pillars key to its digital transformation, which it already presented at MWC 2017 under the fourth platform project.

Telefónica Kernel allows the creation of digital capabilities from complex telecommunications systems to develop new digital solutions that place the customer at the center, giving them full control over their data and guaranteeing privacy during their experience on all channels and devices. Together with the company's new generation networks, Telefónica Kernel forms the basis for advancing in the programmable networks of the future through Open Gateway and for creating new value-added services.

Over a dozen new use cases developed

During the presentation with Microsoft at the Telefónica stand at MWC, Chema Alonso, Telefónica's Chief Digital Officer, showed the first use cases that the company has developed internally and in collaboration with other companies. These are use cases based on an initial family of Telco APIs already available to promote new experiences in areas with great potential such as connectivity optimization, communications, security in financial services, as well as privacy and security. in general.

Internal developments include a use case around video games: a cloud gaming experience linked to web3 and the Movistar Tokens program.

In the field of communications, it has developed video calls in the metaverse integrated into the Movistar Immersive Experience app for the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality glasses. In the financial and payments field, Vivo has developed a use case in Brazil with the financial entity Daycoval for carrying out more secure transactions, and Telefónica has presented another to make payments through the telephone bill (carrier billing) when using the Kanto Living App in Movistar Plus+ that brings this popular karaoke application home.

Telefónica opens its capabilities to technology creators

In the field of Open Gateway, Telefónica has presented an Early Adopter Program in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft and Vonage to offer developers exclusive access to a new generation of telco services through open APIs, interoperable and in a real environment. Initially available in Spain, it will soon be extended to other countries. Participants will be able to develop new use cases based on new network and telco services on Microsoft's Azure Programmable Connectivity, on the Vonage Communications Platform, and on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud marketplaces.

“We are designing developer-ready APIs that offer developers an environment for creating new digital services, taking full advantage of the networks that backbone the Internet”, said Chema Alonso. “They are standardized APIs that help to democratize access to capabilities of innovation in the network, with a single line of code, that allow reducing development times and reaching a greater scale by making the same call to an API serve the entire network created by the telecommunications sector".

The program is free and allows pre-commercial access to an API repository to develop real use cases on Telefónica's network services. All the bases of the program, as well as Telefónica's value proposition in the context of Open Gateway, are available on the new website presented today: https://opengateway.telefonica.com/

Agreement to promote internal development processes

As part of its strategic collaboration with Microsoft, Telefónica will work to increase developer speed and business innovation, including development tools and software engineering methodologies, cloud services and artificial intelligence technologies, all powered by Microsoft Azure. .

Telefónica has also agreed to incorporate the GitHub Enterprise platform, including GitHub Copilot, into its internal development process. GitHub will offer Telefónica the latest version of its services as soon as they are commercially available, and will provide the necessary services to align its technology stacks with Telefónica's business objectives.

This relationship between Telefónica, Microsoft and GitHub is an example of how AI can be used to improve the software development process, leading to faster innovation and a better customer experience.