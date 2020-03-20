Telespazio Argentina secures contract in Costa Rica
Telespazio Argentina, a subsidiary of Telespazio – a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) – was awarded a contract following an international tender in Costa Rica to perform an urban and rural cadastral survey of the country.
With the contact worth $20 million and lasting four years, Telespazio Argentina now leads this market segment in Latin America.
Under the contract Telespazio Argentina will provide cadastral services across 50% of Costa Rica. Survey work will be performed on a million parcels (sections of land) starting July 2020 and, with the help of cartographic and satellite data, will involve gathering and cross-referencing cadastral and notarial data, on-site checks, dissemination campaigns, and the generation of digital cadastral maps with an associated database.
To date, the Republic of Costa Rica’s Registro Nacional has produced a cadastral map of 50% of the country's districts, with Telespazio Argentina contributing for 30% of the territory.
Satellite technology has numerous safety and security applications, including the monitoring of critical infrastructure, cultural heritage, and environmental concerns such as deforestation and oil leaks from drilling platforms. Satellite data can also provide valuable information in support of precision farming and emergency management in the event of earthquakes, floods and fires. It is also thanks to the collection and analysis of satellite data by Telespazio that Leonardo can support the sustainable development of the region.
Telespazio Argentina, based in Buenos Aires, is the leading satellite services provider in Latin America, where it has operated since 1994. The company has an advanced infrastructure network, which includes a modern cartographic production centre and a teleport of excellence, with a data centre. The Company has three core lines of business: Satellite Communications (Satcom), Geoinformation, and Satellite Systems and Operation (SSO). The Satcom business develops networks which integrate modern satellite infrastructure with innovative ground systems; Geoinformation operates in the Earth Observation and land management sector and SSO partners with the European Space Agency, providing support for operations and maintenance activities for the Deep Space Station in Malargüe (Mendoza).
