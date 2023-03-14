Telxius press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

MADRID, March 14, 2023 – Telxius, a leading digital telecommunications infrastructure operator, has deployed two new scrubbing centers in Latin America to strengthen protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on its network. The new mitigation centers are strategically located, one on the Pacific coast, in Lurín, Peru, and the other on the Atlantic coast, in Santos, Brazil, boosting the mitigation capacity of its anti-DDoS service.

These two scrubbing centers add to Telxius' existing mitigators in the US and Europe and take advantage of the company's high-availability, low-latency submarine cable infrastructure for traffic transmission.

“Our customers will enjoy an advanced DDoS protection service with greater global mitigation capacity. Latencies for the delivery of clean traffic will also improve significantly in certain regions of South America due to the strategic location of the mitigators, one on each coast of the continent”, said Mónica Martínez, CMO of Telxius.

This new development adds to the security services and infrastructure that Telxius offers in Latin America through its high-capacity fiber optic submarine cable network, allowing the region to meet the needs of companies and users and participate in the economy. current global digital

The Telxius network is made up of 82,000 kilometers of high-capacity fiber optic submarine cables, including seven next-generation systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, and the recently announced Tikal, five of which are located in Latin America. Telxius also has an international Tier-I IP network (AS 12956) that offers direct Internet connectivity to the main operators and Internet service providers, with a capacity of more than 20 Tbps. The company also offers a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services around the world.