Peru and Brazil
Press Release

Telxius increases its DDoS attack mitigation capacity with new scrubbing centers in Latin America

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Security Networks Capacity Fiber

Telxius press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

MADRID, March 14, 2023 – Telxius, a leading digital telecommunications infrastructure operator, has deployed two new scrubbing centers in Latin America to strengthen protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on its network. The new mitigation centers are strategically located, one on the Pacific coast, in Lurín, Peru, and the other on the Atlantic coast, in Santos, Brazil, boosting the mitigation capacity of its anti-DDoS service.

These two scrubbing centers add to Telxius' existing mitigators in the US and Europe and take advantage of the company's high-availability, low-latency submarine cable infrastructure for traffic transmission.

“Our customers will enjoy an advanced DDoS protection service with greater global mitigation capacity. Latencies for the delivery of clean traffic will also improve significantly in certain regions of South America due to the strategic location of the mitigators, one on each coast of the continent”, said Mónica Martínez, CMO of Telxius.

This new development adds to the security services and infrastructure that Telxius offers in Latin America through its high-capacity fiber optic submarine cable network, allowing the region to meet the needs of companies and users and participate in the economy. current global digital

The Telxius network is made up of 82,000 kilometers of high-capacity fiber optic submarine cables, including seven next-generation systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, and the recently announced Tikal, five of which are located in Latin America. Telxius also has an international Tier-I IP network (AS 12956) that offers direct Internet connectivity to the main operators and Internet service providers, with a capacity of more than 20 Tbps. The company also offers a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services around the world.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

Data compiled by BNamericas shows that Telefónica managed to grow its revenues in its Hispanic America geography.

Singapore agtech ProfilePrint enters Latin America

Singapore agtech ProfilePrint enters Latin America

Plus, new Desktop acquisition, Chile's Rankmi raises funds and merges, new Brazilian IT firms, and more.

Snapshot: Petrobras’ booming tech investments

Snapshot: Petrobras’ booming tech investments

CloudHQ: ‘Brazil is still very heated in the datacenter sector’

CloudHQ: ‘Brazil is still very heated in the datacenter sector’

Sencinet installs 1,000 antennas in the Amazon to connect schools

Sencinet installs 1,000 antennas in the Amazon to connect schools

Brazil's Fazenda Água Santa picks TIM for 4G project

Brazil's Fazenda Água Santa picks TIM for 4G project

The plans of Brazil's BRQ to keep growing this year

The plans of Brazil's BRQ to keep growing this year

The state of play in Brazil’s telecoms market

The state of play in Brazil’s telecoms market

Oi files for judicial protection 3 months after exiting 6-year reorganization

Oi files for judicial protection 3 months after exiting 6-year reorganization

Inauguration ceremony marks completion of new OneWeb satellite gateway in Brazil

Inauguration ceremony marks completion of new OneWeb satellite gateway in Brazil

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Algar Telecom S.A.  (Algar Telecom)
  • Algar Telecom S.A., the telecom division of Brazilian group Algar, offers voice, data and internet communications; IT services; landline and mobile telephony, broadband internet...
  • Company: Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda.  (Sky Brasil)
  • Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil) is a Brazilian satellite pay-TV provider that uses Ku band to bring digital content to more than 5.2mn residential consumers in Brazil. Th...

Latest news

Pará state’s first highway auction attracts sole bidder

Pará state’s first highway auction attracts sole bidder

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn

Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn

Snapshot: Honduras' controversial San José dam

Snapshot: Honduras' controversial San José dam

Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April

Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April