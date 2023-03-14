Telxius increases its DDoS attack mitigation capacity with new scrubbing centers in Latin America
Telxius press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
MADRID, March 14, 2023 – Telxius, a leading digital telecommunications infrastructure operator, has deployed two new scrubbing centers in Latin America to strengthen protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on its network. The new mitigation centers are strategically located, one on the Pacific coast, in Lurín, Peru, and the other on the Atlantic coast, in Santos, Brazil, boosting the mitigation capacity of its anti-DDoS service.
These two scrubbing centers add to Telxius' existing mitigators in the US and Europe and take advantage of the company's high-availability, low-latency submarine cable infrastructure for traffic transmission.
“Our customers will enjoy an advanced DDoS protection service with greater global mitigation capacity. Latencies for the delivery of clean traffic will also improve significantly in certain regions of South America due to the strategic location of the mitigators, one on each coast of the continent”, said Mónica Martínez, CMO of Telxius.
This new development adds to the security services and infrastructure that Telxius offers in Latin America through its high-capacity fiber optic submarine cable network, allowing the region to meet the needs of companies and users and participate in the economy. current global digital
The Telxius network is made up of 82,000 kilometers of high-capacity fiber optic submarine cables, including seven next-generation systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, and the recently announced Tikal, five of which are located in Latin America. Telxius also has an international Tier-I IP network (AS 12956) that offers direct Internet connectivity to the main operators and Internet service providers, with a capacity of more than 20 Tbps. The company also offers a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services around the world.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm
Data compiled by BNamericas shows that Telefónica managed to grow its revenues in its Hispanic America geography.
Singapore agtech ProfilePrint enters Latin America
Plus, new Desktop acquisition, Chile's Rankmi raises funds and merges, new Brazilian IT firms, and more.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Second Data Center in Barranquilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Galapagos Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Submarine Cable Aurora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Curauma - Stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: WireLink (Wire Brasil)
- Company: BRFibra
- Company: Consórcio Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar
-
Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar Consortium is a partnership formed by Telefonica, BRFibra, Wirelink, ICOM, SEA Telecom and Aquamar for the impleme...
- Company: Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda. (BR.Digital)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consórcio Sonda Infovia Digital
- Company: Algar Telecom S.A. (Algar Telecom)
-
Algar Telecom S.A., the telecom division of Brazilian group Algar, offers voice, data and internet communications; IT services; landline and mobile telephony, broadband internet...
- Company: Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil)
-
Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil) is a Brazilian satellite pay-TV provider that uses Ku band to bring digital content to more than 5.2mn residential consumers in Brazil. Th...
- Company: Sencinet Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. (Sencinet)
-
Sencinet Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. Is the Brazilian office of Sencinet, a telecommunications and cloud services integrator that began operations in 2020. Sencine...