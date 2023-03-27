Getac press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Terminal Pacífico Sur (TPS), one of the main container ports in Chile and one of the most efficient in Latin America, in recent years has undergone significant technological modernization with the aim of increasingly optimizing daily cargo operations. decided to include new tablets that allow speeding up the loading and unloading movements of the terminal.

By mobilizing about 9 million tons of cargo annually, which represents around 32% of transfers in the region, TPS is a port terminal with large flows of activities simultaneously.

Therefore, it recognizes the importance of technology to promote continuous movement between all tasks and operators, and the relevance of taking care of the well-being and safety of its personnel by providing them with the necessary technology to make their days easier and more productive.

Thanks to its expertise in state-of-the-art technology for climatic conditions and demands, Getac -through its local partner Tempel Group- was chosen to develop this project. “Our F110 and T800 tablets were the solutions chosen for this project due to their ability to interconnect with the different systems that TPS used. These are implemented in the trucks and cranes that operate in the terminal, in order to offer instructions and precise locations, as well as updates in real time to the operators in charge of the loading and unloading flow. Likewise, the robust nature of these tablets and their highly resistant condition against weather conditions or the daily demands of work, guarantee superior performance that has left behind the persistent failures that other types of equipment presented.” explained Teddy Wang, Business Development LATAM at Getac.

For this project, Getac equipment was combined with Navis software, which generated a powerful technological solution capable of facilitating the digitization of processes and, in turn, increasing worker productivity. "The implementation of Getac devices has allowed us to identify a significant reduction in equipment waiting times and a better visualization of tasks in real time, improving the standard compared to previous devices, all with good acceptance even among those less familiar with technology.” said Andrés Repetto, Operations Manager at TPS.

The solution implemented by TPS quickly shows the truck or crane operators the specific tasks to be carried out: it indicates the ship and the corresponding door for unloading. When they arrive at the inspection area, they already know the weight, the container number, the time and the exact location. Perhaps your next task is a shipment and the instruction is to search for a container in an exact location to take it to the ship and port indicated on the device. The system is in charge of making an automatic ordering and in real time, to make the flow of vehicles more efficient.

Likewise, Gerardo Orellana, a truck operator, agrees that the benefits of Getac tablets are of great help for his daily operations, since they can be used in the cab regardless of sunlight or at night. Likewise, they can enlarge or minimize the letter with its zoom touch function, and its use has generated great advantages in terms of productivity, making their work much more agile and simple. In this way, they have not had problems with the equipment, although the cabins are still exposed to the salinity of the sea breeze, direct sun, vibrations from the vehicles and rough treatment due to the dynamics of the day.

For his part, Mauricio Campos Garrido, in charge of support and operational continuity at TPS, explained that: “Regarding the support we had to give the teams, for us it meant having one or two permanent people on top of the operation. The level of failure rate that the previous teams had was 'you service a vehicle and you have to get into another', that level of time required us to have someone completely dedicated to the operation practically 24/7 day, night, in the early mornings, changing equipment, seeing why it fails and why it doesn't work. Today, Getac teams take that weight off our shoulders.”

Traditionally, equipment that is out of service takes at least half an hour to 40 minutes to be operational again, which often means that the vehicle is out of service until it has a system again. This was too high a cost for such a demanding port operation. In this regard, Julio Quililongo from Tempel Group points out that: "The robust equipment together with the "Bumper to Bumper" guarantee, allow TPS not to interrupt its operations, because in case of equipment failure, we deliver another tablet while maintenance is done.”

“Getac tablets are intuitive, rugged and user-friendly, and have meant greater accuracy when typing containers, efficient troubleshooting without asking for help, and improved performance and speed throughout the workday for operators. With this technology, we are one step closer to supporting important sectors that influence not only a better quality of life for workers but also the social and economic growth of the region.” They concluded from Getac.





About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a strategic subsidiary of Getac Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3005), part of the MITC-Synnex Business Group with 2020 annual revenues of $41.3 billion. Getac was founded in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronics. Today, Getac's product portfolio includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for the defense, police, fire, utility, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics industries.

About Tempel Group

International company with more than 40 years of commercial experience that distributes consumer electrical and electronic devices and products for energy solutions and industrial engineering. In addition, they offer audit services and execute customized energy, industrial engineering and energy efficiency projects. They are Getac's main business partner in Latin America. More information at www.tempelgroup.com