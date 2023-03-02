Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the construction of the fifth Gigafactory in Monterrey, Mexico, where the company expects to manufacture its next-generation electric vehicle.

The facility will be located in the municipality of Santa Catarina, in Nuevo León state, around 600km from Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas. It will be Tesla's first production plant in Latin America and the fifth in the world.

"We are pleased to announce that Tesla's next Gigafactory will be in Mexico, near Monterrey. I want to emphasize that we will continue to expand production at all of our existing factories," Musk said during the company's Investor Day late Wednesday.

The tycoon did not give details about the investment, construction, or start-up schedule of the project confirmed by Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a day earlier.

“We intend to increase production in all factories. So, the Gigamexico would be supplemental to the output of all the other factories. So, this is not… moving output from anywhere to anywhere. It is simply about expanding total global output,” added Musk.

A Tesla executive said on the video conference that the vehicle to be produced there will be a "high-volume product."

Mexico's deputy foreign minister, Martha Delgado, told a local television station Tuesday that the investment would be worth "more than US$5 billion" and that Tesla would produce about a million vehicles a year there with 5,000 TO 6,000 employees.

However, following Musk's announcement, the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA) said in a statement that Tesla's investment in Monterrey is US$4.5 billion.

Tesla chose the state of Nuevo León for its plant due to the proximity with its headquarters in Texas, the free trade agreements that Mexico has with several countries that facilitate Tesla's exports, and the country's skilled workforce, Delgado added.

“The portfolio of proposals we have with Tesla from the foreign affairs ministry is broader. It includes, for example, the possibility of jointly considering the development of an industrial park to install electric battery factories. In this, they have shown great enthusiasm for the area of Hidalgo, Puebla, and the State of Mexico", she told CNN on Wednesday.

"It is an area close to many car factories that will gradually mutate towards electromobility, towards building electric vehicles.”

BMW is investing 800mn euros to produce high-voltage batteries and electric cars in central San Luis Potosí state, while Volkswagen and Audi have unveiled expansion plans for their plants in Mexico to start electric vehicle manufacturing by 2027.