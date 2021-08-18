Ericsson is developing private cellular networks in Latin America in the agribusiness, logistics, railway, manufacturing and mining segments, according to the company's new CEO of its LatAm South region, Rodrigo Dienstmann (pictured).

Only the agribusiness project had been made public previously. It entails the installation of a pilot 5G network at the facilities of sugar cane and biofuel producer São Martinhoin partnership with Telefônica Brasil.

Ericsson will announce new projects soon, Dienstmann said at an online press conference Tuesday, where he appeared for the first time after his appointment.

Dienstmann also said Ericsson’s private cellular networks strategy necessarily involves the direct participation of a mobile operator with a spectrum license.

Another option involves industrial conglomerates interested in dedicated connectivity buying spectrum directly. “We prefer the path where operators’ hand over the private networks,” Dienstmann said.

Dienstmann, who has worked for Telefônica Brasil and Cisco, said private network concepts include different formats like a fully dedicated network at a particular plant or network slicing of a nearby commercial 5G standalone network.

In the mining sector, Brazil’s Vale and Peru’s Las Bambas are currently developing private network projects with Telefónica, having Nokia as the supplier.

Last month, Ericsson announced a partnership with farm equipment maker John Deere to research and develop 5G and IoT agribusiness solutions.

Both companies' R&D and innovation centers will work with technologies such as NB-LoT and Cat-M1 to drive agribusiness solutions based on 3GPP standards.

Proofs of concept will initially be developed at John Deere’s Latin America headquarters in Indaiatuba and 5G equipment will be installed at its agriculture and precision and innovation center (CAPI) in Campinas, both in São Paulo state.

PRODUCTION

Ericsson maintains an equipment factory in Brazil which produces 3G, 4G and 5G hardware and software. Production began in March and the company has only three other such factories worldwide.

The factory is in São José dos Campos and is already shipping 5G equipment to Chilean operator Entel, one of its customers that acquired 5G spectrum licenses in the auction in February.

Currently, 40%-50% of the plant’s production is exported, mostly to Latin American countries.

More recently, the factory has also started shipping to Europe and other regions, Dienstmann said.

Chipset shortages and the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the dollar have not significantly affected the company's local production, as Ericsson has built up stock, according to Dienstmann.

He is also upbeat about the 5G auction in Brazil, planned for this year, as well as other tenders across the region.

For now, specific 5G supply contracts have not been closed in Brazil, but talks are advancing, some of which involve upgrades carriers are already implementing to prepare for 5G.

Regarding the analysis of Brazil’s audit court (TCU) of the 5G tender terms, Dienstmann believes the TCU will not require structural changes that would delay the auction.

He confirmed the 1bn-real (US$189mn) 2020-2025 investment plan for Brazil. Most capex will go to expansions and upgrades at the São José dos Campos plant. Values will be maintained for now.

The 5G ecosystem will generate 153bn reais in opportunities in Brazil over the next few years, much of which will be captured by companies and the industrial segment, Dienstmann said.

Ericsson currently has ninety-three 5G networks in operation in 45 countries, in addition to contracts already signed for other activations.