The bill that enables the cessation of operations at Codelco's Ventanas smelter is approved
During the afternoon of this Monday, with the presence of the Minister of Mining, Marcela Hernando, and the president of the Codelco board of directors, Máximo Pacheco, Congress gave the green light to the project that modifies Law No. 19,993 and allows the operational cessation of the Ventanas smelter.
After approval by the Senate at the end of January, the Chamber of Deputies ratified the initiative unanimously, with 64 votes in favor and one abstention. The approved law maintains Codelco's obligation to receive minerals from small and medium-sized producers of the National Mining Company (Enami) in any of its divisions and process them in a smelter other than Ventanas.
This step is one of the requirements that will enable Codelco to cease operations at the smelter. The following process will take place once Sernageomin approves the file already entered with the technical proposal, which is estimated to be completed next May.
At that time, the Ventanas Division will be able to advance in the most important transformation in its almost 60-year history, by maintaining copper refining as its only operation. The refinery, which does not generate emissions and maintains a positive cash balance, will continue processing copper anodes, both from Codelco and Enami, to produce cathodes of recognized quality.
“This is a historic moment for Codelco. The process to cease operations of the Ventanas smelter initiated by our board of directors required this legal change and is now the result of an agreement between different actors and authorities committed to Chile and sustainable mining. I want to recognize the workers of the Ventanas Division and their union leaders for their collaboration in this complex process, the communities that have given us their support and the local and regional authorities”, highlighted Máximo Pacheco.
He added that what happened today “is a strategic decision that will be essential for the future of the division, Codelco and Chile. Our National Congress has given us a clear mandate to continue advancing to make mining responsible for the environment and friendly to our communities and we will fully comply with that mandate."
In her speech before the room, the Minister of Mining, Marcela Hernando, also thanked the expeditious discussion of the project in Congress. “We are very grateful for the treatment he has received in these months. Processing in all committees has been relatively expeditious, for which I thank the Mining Committee of this House and the Senate," he stressed.
Meanwhile, the executive president of Codelco, André Sougarret, affirmed that, starting in June or so, Codelco will begin to implement the retirement and relocation plans for workers.
“We highlight the impeccable process, in which the company committed measures and people were able to independently define the path they wanted. We guarantee a just transition, in dialogue with workers and workers, in addition to their union representatives. Since the definition taken by the board of directors in June of last year, barely eight months have passed, which is why it highlighted the progress made in such a short time and I thank all the actors who understood the purpose of this decision and helped to make it happen," Sougarret emphasized. .
