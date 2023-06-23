Dominican Republic
Press Release

The Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom sign a Memorandum of Understanding for infrastructure projects in the water, public health, transport, energy and security sectors

Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 23, 2023
Water and Sewage Company Water transfer Sewer networks

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address