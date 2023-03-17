By Acen

March 17, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Undoubtedly, 2022 was a complex year for companies in the sector due to the war in Ukraine, which put pressure on fossil fuels, increasing prices, and trading companies were not immune to its effects, facing high marginal costs and less supply availability of generators. The prospects for this year, however, are more auspicious, “most of the marketers are generating contracts for new projects for the coming years. We are having competitive positions,” commented Vannia Toro, general manager of Emoac, during a webinar organized by ACEN and which was broadcast on March 14.

Despite the fact that there is still resistance to this new actor that generates efficiency from traditional incumbents, the important thing highlighted by the panelists is that customers are not lost, “from the user's point of view we have done well. They know that there are benefits to opting for marketing companies, they see tangible savings, they see differences in the service and in the quality of care,” continued Toro.

According to Rodrigo Moya, general manager of Imelsa Energía, to take off, it is only necessary to advance in the regulatory framework to establish the figure of the marketer with precise rules of the game that allow improving market competition, delivering clear conditions to the client and advancing in a liberalization of the market.

For Daniel Soto, commercial manager of Cinergia Chile, this 2023 is going to be an interesting year of growth for the distributors and, by the way, of competition in this segment, "which is always good for the end customer because it is the best way to obtain a good price, better conditions and good service”.

The marketing companies agreed with the executives. They have developed innovative proposals such as added services, energy efficiency, financing for battery projects, digitization and online information, among others, with a focus on the end user and a different flexibility. Access to information and the availability of technology allow customers to be empowered by looking at offers, prices or to know their consumption profiles, for example.

This empowerment also has an effect on decarbonization since the end user can select what type of supply they want and, in general, they are opting for renewable energy. Access to information also empowers clients, according to Soto. For him, there must be a structural separation between distribution and marketing, and the role of distributors should focus on digitizing the entire distribution network and implementing digital meters, storing and managing consumption data, but making them available with neutral access and use of information, thus promoting competition.

For his part, Mauricio Jiliberto, executive director of Safira Chile, indicated that “financial derivatives markets are an interesting point that marketers can add (to their offer) giving greater value to an electron. If we also give power to free customers so that they can sell their surpluses, it makes this market much more liquid”.

THIS LIMIT OF 500 KW OBEYS A PAST

An aspiration for the retailers is the gradual reduction of the connected power in order to become a free customer, which ACEN has been sponsoring through the campaign #bajemosellimitedelapotencia since 2021. According to Toro, the Chilean regulation was made 40 years ago in a market and with a totally different design from today, where fossil fuels prevailed with a centralized market, with few players, and with high investment and operating costs. At present, “we are in an era of renewable energies with investment and installation costs that are much lower, and regulatory changes that have encouraged the appearance of new generators and new investments. Therefore, today that limit of 500 kilos obeys a past. Access can be for much smaller clients. There are SMEs that are missing out on the opportunity to access these benefits due to these limitations that should be reviewed in the short term. There is talk of the distribution reform, but changes of this type can be made in another way”.

In this regard, Jiliberto added that "as players in the electricity market we must speed up this process. Today a free mining customer can opt for better rates, special conditions, and why can't the owner of a bakery or multi-store that is located in the distribution networks do so?"

Meanwhile, Moya added that when the market of free customers is observed, there is a total of 2,500, where 50 customers consume 2/3 of the energy and 2,450 the rest. Currently, there are 13 TWh/year in free distribution customers and there are 10 TWh/year among end users of 500 kW and up to 11 kW. “That could almost double the size of the market. Going from a universe of 2,500 to 32,500 is more than 10 times as challenging.” The executives of these trading companies agreed that they are prepared for this significant growth.

From ACEN, stressed the executive secretary of the union, Eduardo Andrade, "we are promoting a decrease of 100 kW per year. If it is possible to drop from 500 kW to 400 kW, we have close to 2 TWh/year of energy that would enter the market, in the order of 30,000 companies. This would allow the contracts between the distributors and the generators to have practically no disruption and also that the future tenders of the CNE will gradually accommodate the transfers made from a regulated client to a free client. International history shows that it is not a stampede, that it is something slow."