This Chamber of Senators release was published using machine translation.

(Editorial: Press – Communication Department). Deputy Carlos Núñez Salinas (ANR-Central), presented a draft declaration "Which urges the Ministry of Public Works and Communications to install lighting equipment that works with solar energy in its different works and public spaces that are under its administration and/or domain.

The legislator points out, in his preamble, the need to install a culture of life that cares for and harmonizes with the environment. "In this line of thought and action, the Paraguayan State, within the Paris Framework Agreement (COP21), sets as a goal the 60% increase in renewable energy consumption and the 20% reduction in fossil fuel consumption, in the period included from 2014 to 2030”, says part of the foundation.

He adds that it is important to give clear signals about the real intention to diversify the energy matrix as part of Paraguay's energy policy, even more so, considering the positive experiences that already exist in the country, with the use of solar panels in public lighting. .

In essence, the project urges the Ministry of Public Works and Communications to install lighting equipment that works with solar energy in its different works that are under its administration and/or domain; and at the same time, the inclusion in their calls for bids for public works in general, road works, construction in parks, walks, buildings and public spaces, the installation of lighting equipment that works with solar energy.

The brief presented also indicates that there are positive experiences in the country such as those of Bahía Negra, Paraguayan Chaco, where ANDE will install its first solar power plant, which will benefit hundreds of families from the original Yshyr town of Puerto Esperanza; and those of the Ñu Guazú Highway, where 500 solar-powered led lighting equipments were installed.