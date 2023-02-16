By IFT

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) determined, in its IV. ordinary session of 2023, to classify the frequency segment of 5,925-6,425MHz as free spectrum and issued the technical operating conditions that allow coexistence with existing services in the country.

Free spectrum is that which can be used by the general public, without the need for a concession or authorization from the Institute, which is widely used by wireless and local area systems, such as WiFi technology, in a variety of devices such as wireless phones, wireless speakers, remote control toys, tablets, digital assistants, and laptops to communicate with each other and access the Internet in homes, schools, public squares, and offices.

The 5,925-6,425MHz segment is part of the band known as the 6GHz band in which the recent WiFi-6E standard operates and, very soon, the evolution to WiFi-7, which allow much higher Internet access connections. speed, higher capacity transmission channels and lower latency than those obtained with previous versions of these technologies, which translates into improvements in the user experience when connecting to the Internet, since it increases security and allows a greater number of connections simultaneous through the same Internet access point.

In order to gather information, opinions and proposals on the perspective, implications and future use of said band, by the industry, academia and the general public, the Institute carried out various actions, among which the public consultation on integration on the "Questionnaire on the Frequency Band 5,925-7,125MHz", from November 6, 2020 to January 19, 2021 and, subsequently, the public consultation on the "Preliminary Draft Agreement by which the Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications classifies the frequency band 5,925-7,125MHz as free spectrum and issues the technical conditions of operation of the band”, which was carried out from May 28 to August 5, 2021. The citizen participation and information reception exercises had a Numerous participation of the interested parties and their contributions contributed to strengthen the project submitted for consideration by the Plenary.

As in other countries where a decision has been made on the use of a segment or the entire 6GHz band as free spectrum, in Mexico the applications and the nature of the services present have been considered as relevant in-band, factors, as well as the amount of spectrum available in mid-bands to meet both the needs of wireless access systems (WAS) and radio local area networks (RLANs), including WiFi systems, such as radio communication devices for the provision of mobile telecommunications services.

In this sense, after an exhaustive analysis of market conditions and technological evolution, as well as national priorities, context, and needs, the IFT Plenary decided to classify 500MHz (5,925 – 6,425MHz) within the 6GHz band as free spectrum.

It is important to highlight that, within the operating conditions of this band as free spectrum, its use was determined for indoor low power systems and indoor and outdoor very low power systems. In other words, the determination on outdoor use is not included in the agreement adopted by the Plenary and will be studied by the Institute.

Systems with WiFi technology are the means through which most of the Internet traffic in the country is downloaded, so the approved classification will alleviate congestion problems and satisfy the short and medium-term requirements for this technology, guaranteeing the needs of the users. WiFi technology is also widely used in Mexico for the provision of wireless Internet access services in small towns where there are no other connectivity alternatives that are accessible to the majority of the population.

These classified 500MHz will be added to the free spectrum in the 2.4 and 5GHz bands that is already used for WiFi technology in the country, which will practically double the current amount of spectrum for this technology in Mexico, and will support wireless connectivity to the Internet for applications such as virtual and augmented reality, metaverse, Internet of Things (IoT), video games and, in general, applications that require high data transmission rates and very low latency in homes, institutions schools, offices and public areas, for the benefit of the country's inhabitants.

Regarding the remaining segment of 700MHz in the 6GHz band that remains unchanged, that is, from 6,425-7,125 MHz, this regulatory body will remain attentive to the technological evolution of wireless access systems and mobile telecommunications, as well as the needs, availability of services and behavior of the Mexican market to determine, at the opportune moment, the use that will be given to this portion of the band.

With this resolution, the IFT complies with its legal mandate to promote the use and exploitation of the radio spectrum and the efficient development of telecommunications, for the benefit of the Mexican population.