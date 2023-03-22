The leaders and stragglers in Latin America's race to net zero
Renewable energy capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean grew 6.7% in 2022 as solar and wind expansion gathered pace in Brazil, Chile and Colombia, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
In its annual report, IRENA said the region's installed capacity from renewable energy, including hydropower, stood at 314.45GW on December 31, up from 294.80GW a year earlier.
Chile was the fastest growing country, adding 3.02GW to finish 2022 with 17.91GW, 9.8% higher than a year earlier.
It was followed by Brazil, which reported an 8.8% increase to 175.26GW and Colombia, whose renewables capacity expanded 7.0% to 13.44GW.
LAGGING BEHIND
The report revealed, however, that Latin America is a long way from matching other regions for renewable energy development, despite boasting enviable solar irradiation levels and wind speeds.
According to IRENA, global renewable capacity jumped 9.6% in 2022 and contributed 83% of power additions. Asia was responsible for almost half of the new capacity, with China's 141GW leading the way.
"The world added almost 295GW of renewables [in 2022]...largely due to the growth of solar and wind power, and the further decommissioning of fossil fuel power plants in several large economies," the report said.
However, the entity added that more than 1,000GW of additional renewable capacity is needed annually until 2050 to limit global temperature increases to 1.5% of pre-industrial levels.
According to IRENA, the gap between what is needed and what is implemented continues to widen, despite the fact most countries are ramping up decarbonization efforts.
"Looking ahead, we hope to see a much faster pace of growth in the stock of renewable power plants and distributed electricity generation around the world," the report said.
LATIN AMERICA CHALLENGES
Among the Latin American countries lagging behind its regional peers is Mexico, which saw renewables capacity grow by 3.3% last year to 31.68GW.
Once a clean energy trailblazer, Mexico's renewables segment has stagnated in recent years amid government policies that limit private sector investment and favor fossil fuel generation.
Argentina and Peru are also failing to meet expectations for solar and wind power as years of economic turmoil and political instability dampen investor appetite.
In a report published last year, Americas Market Intelligence said Latin America was "woefully underinvested in the net zero cause", attracting less than 4% of global energy transition investments in 2021.
