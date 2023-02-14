Statement from The Nearshore Company

Continued Growth in Production Migration Expected for 2023

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, February 14, 2023 - The Nearshore Company (TNC), a leading nearshore development firm, today announced that it has expanded its manufacturing footprint by 30% in just the last year alone, and 2023 is expected to be another year of strong growth as companies move operations out of Asia generally and China specifically and back to North America. Over the last six years, the firm has grown its footprint by 3.2x to 935,000 square feet, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during that time of more than 21%.

From 2021 to 2022, TNC grew its manufacturing footprint by 30%. The most important sectors that The Nearshore Company serves are electro-mechanical, appliances, automotive, medical equipment and supplies, aerospace, textile and consumer goods. Electro-mechanical accounted for the strongest growth from 2021 to 2022.

The company currently operates in the Mexican states of Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosi. It manages over 900,000 square footage in contract manufacturing. In 2022. TNC acquired two new clients, Littelfuse (an American company dedicated to industrial technology manufacturing) and Bessey (a German tooling company)] to bring total current clients to 25. Over the last six years, it has grown its manufacturing footprint by 3.2x, from 291,000 to 935,010 square feet.

For 2023, the company expects continued growth. From a current client growth rate of almost 9% per annum, should the company reach its objective of acquiring another five clients in 2023, its client count will have grown by 30% in just two years.

“The pandemic has accelerated the nearshoring trend in the last couple of years, and I am happy we have managed to help so many companies get off to a successful start in Mexico,” said Jorge Gonzalez Henrichsen, CEO of The Nearshore Company. “Remarkably, we are even seeing in Europe a growing interest with companies in moving production to Mexico in order to serve their American customers better. I am convinced we have many more years of strong growth in Mexican manufacturing ahead of us.”

The key drivers of The Nearshore Company’s growth in the last few years have been American market growth, labor shortages in the U.S., and the reshuffling of many companies’ supply chains from Asia to North America.

“Manufacturers are fed up with dealing with the issues that come with manufacturing in China and other Asian countries,” said Mr. Henrichsen, ”COVID related lockdowns, expensive and strenuous transportation, intellectual property theft, and not to forget, fast raising wages in China … The list goes on and on. For many, Mexico is a much better place to manufacture.”

About The Nearshore Company

Founded in 1992, The Nearshore Company ("TNC") offers turnkey client operations in Mexico utilizing either shelter services or contract manufacturing. TNC clients enjoy immediate transfer of operations and flexibility for any size, major reduction in production cost while remaining close and responsive to the North American customer base, foreign trade zones offer tariff advantages and reduced paperwork, lower distribution costs, proven professional and hourly employment base, women in the workforce, economic growth, and attractive labor costs.

