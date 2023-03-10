Argentina
News

The plans of Argentina's La Pampa province in fiber optics

Published: Friday, March 10, 2023
Networks Fixed broadband Public Investment Fiber
Argentine province La Pampa announced a credit line for the implementation of new fiber optic networks and the acquisition of last-mile equipment for SMEs and cooperatives.

The amount was not revealed.

In addition, state telecommunications company Empatel decided on "a significant drop in the value charged per mega" for wholesalers, allowing providers to offer higher speed plans without increasing rates, La Pampa’s news service reported.

Empatel also has a project underway to build an additional 440km of fiber optics with the aim of replacing radio links and closing rings.

In addition, the province indicated that works are underway for 22 localities, of which six are already finished and in operation.

Last year, the company announced an investment of 510mn pesos (US$4.9mn at the time) to expand capacity of the provincial network.

The works plan includes laying fiber optics between the villages of Telén and Santa Isabel and from General Acha to La Reforma, as well as connecting La Adela, Falucho, Anchorena, Villa Mirasol, Rolón, Adolfo Van Praet, Hilario Lagos and Sarah.

Empatel recently announced that progress was being made in the laying of the home fiber optic network in Telén, Carro Quemado, Loventue and Rucanelo.

Funds for this project come from the province's connectivity and modernization ministry and regulator Enacom.

At the same time, electricity cooperative CPE announced that it has begun the second phase of the construction of the fiber optic network in Anguil, with an investment of US$100,000.

The new infrastructure will provide fiber optic connectivity to 820 homes in the town.

In La Pampa 93 of every 100 homes have an internet connection, putting it top of the national ranking.

Image: AFP

