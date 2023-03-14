By IFT

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The prices of mobile services (telephony, internet and short messages) and fixed service packages (include internet, pay TV and home telephony) continue to fall, with an annual decrease of 8.64% and 7.81% respectively, in the second half of February 2023, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

This price reduction is key, not only to avoid a greater impact of inflation on homes and businesses, but also thanks to these services, society can communicate and learn, students can take their classes remotely, patients can receive teleconsultations, artisans and small businesses to market their products, and many other solutions available today thanks to technological advances. The prices in all these services are a reflection of a competitive industry, the actions of the regulator and a greater availability of infrastructure for connectivity.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting (T&R) subsectors had an annual growth of 4.8%, which was higher than that of the National GDP, whose increase was 3.2%, in that period. The growth engine of these sectors has been the increase in service providers throughout the country, the growth in demand from users, who have driven the expansion of services and greater network coverage.

INEGI data reveal that the GDP of Telecommunications and Broadcasting, in the last third of last year amounted to 629 billion pesos (constant base 2013 prices), which represented 3.3% of the National GDP. When analyzing the evolution of this indicator since 2013, an upward trend is observed, such that at the beginning of the series, T&R GDP had a participation of 1.8%, in the first quarter of that year, while in the most recent quarters their contribution has been higher than 3%.

The development of the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors has a significant impact on regulatory actions that favor greater connectivity and coverage of services, such as the granting of more concessions to expand and diversify the offer of these, measures for the deployment and sharing of infrastructure, efficient spectrum management and better conditions for competition between operators, among others.

Regarding these positive signs, the Deputy President Commissioner, Javier Juárez Mojica, pointed out that these indicators "are a sign that the constitutional mandate of the IFT is fulfilled with the objective of contributing to the development and progress of society - households, workers and companies”, he added that “the health emergency generated by the Covid-19 Pandemic showed us that connectivity is not only necessary but essential, for which reason affordable prices and the growth of the sector are essential for the well-being of the population”.