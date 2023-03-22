Bolivia’s government needs to refocus fuel subsidies due to the high fiscal cost, according to local think tank Fundación Jubileo.

“The country cannot afford to continue with a blind subsidy that benefits not only the vulnerable population, but also those who do have the possibility of paying the real price,” the La Paz-based research institute said in a brief.

Jubileo highlights that the import price of gasoline and diesel in 2022 averaged 9.8 bolivianos (US$1.43) per liter while the subsidy was on average 6 bolivianos per liter.

“This reality is clearly reflected in the spending the government has made to finance this policy that, according to sector authorities, represented US$1.7bn in 2022, while the budget for this spend was US$700mn,” it adds.

The think tank also points to falling domestic production of liquid hydrocarbons, which have slid to 34,000b/d from 63,000b/d in 2015, and the doubling of the vehicle park in 10 years.

“We believe that the elimination of the fuel subsidy is not appropriate in the present scenario, given that this subsidy, together with the food one, is helping the country face the strong external pressures on prices, and ultimately, to protect the population,” reads a statement by Bolivian authorities in IMF’s latest report on the country.

For the multilateral, the government “should implement a clear plan to phase out energy subsidies and gradually eliminate the gap between the market price and the regulated price for each fuel category.”

“An effective communication strategy will be critical to raise awareness of the regressive nature of energy subsidies and the benefits of shifting to market-based pricing of energy combined with targeted cash transfers,” said IMF, which argues that “a careful withdrawal of fossil fuel subsidies would better align market incentives with the authorities’ goal of decarbonizing the economy.”

Bolivian officials are betting on biofuels to help reduce imports, with development of one plant underway and another project recently announced.

This year, state hydrocarbons company YPFB plans to sell over 2.3Mm3 (million cubic meters) of gasoline and 2.4Mm3 of diesel, compared with 2.16Mm3 and 2.29Mm3 in 2022.

