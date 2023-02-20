Through SICT, Government of Mexico improves terrestrial connectivity to AIFA airport
SICT press release
This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish
February 20, 2023
The Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) has nine modern road accesses that reduce travel times and logistics costs, for the benefit of users, said the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara.
In a press conference at the National Palace led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Nuño Lara pointed out that the Government of Mexico, through the SICT, in coordination with various instances of the Federal and state Government, strengthened land connectivity to AIFA.
He pointed out the nine road accesses that make arrival at the air terminal more agile:
- Main Access Distributor AIFA
- Servant of the Nation Urban Highway
- Expansion Mexibus 1 (Ojo de Agua-AIFA)
- Toluca-Naucalpan highway
- AIFA Main Access
- Access San Jeronimo
- Modernization of the Mexico-Pachuca highway
- Main road to AIFA (Road to Tonanitla).
- Buenavista-AIFA Suburban Train Expansion
The head of the SICT also commented that work is being done on the expansion of the Suburban Train to make the journey from the Buenavista station to the AIFA in only 39 minutes. He explained that this train will allow the mobilization of 85,000 passengers, in addition to the 110,000 that this system already transports daily.
He stressed that to receive the trains that will serve the Dairy-AIFA branch, a new platform with two tracks will be set up at the Buenavista terminal. The Suburban Train that will connect with the airport will have six stations and will take passengers inside the air terminal.
On the recently inaugurated Main Road to AIFA (Road to Tonanitla), it has a length of 14.1 kilometers, which allows a vehicular flow in a travel time of 9 minutes, from the Iron Bridge -in Ecatepec- to the main access of the roundabout of the AIFA.
For the ease of users, it has 2 intermediate additions, located at the Jaltenco-Héroes de Tecámac junction at km 5, and at the Tonanitla-Ojo de Agua junction at km 9.6, he said.
