Mexico
News

TMSoursing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
High speed train Light rail / Interurban train Private Investment
TMSoursing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

TMSourcing will present a new proposal to the Mexican government for the 50bn-peso (US$2.70) Bajío train, linking Mexico City and Guanajuato state via Querétaro and Mexico state.

The proposal is for building and operating the 416km passenger rail link.

“Investors are very interested. In fact, there are a number of large funds and banks that are very interested. There is money, what is lacking is a project where interests are aligned,” CEO Adolfo González Olhovich, told reporters after a press conference on Thursday. 

Last year TMSourcing presented a non-solicited proposal for the link, which is a more ambitious version of the Mexico-Querétaro high-speed train that the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was analyzing. 

However, after not receiving an official response the firm said it would wait until the second half of 2023, and pursue other projects if the authorities were still not interested. 

On January 24, López Obrador said the project was still on the table and that his administration would begin the planning and leave construction to his successor. Mexico will hold general elections in June next year. 

According to González, the new proposal requires the firm to start planning from scratch, as new project details have emerged. 

“The studies will start again this year. We have to rethink the demand,” he said, adding that TMSourcing has not yet been approached by the authorities.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory

Having been affected by the pandemic, the sector slowly returns to growth, official figures show.

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

It is thought that the most likely choices would be close to the AIFA international airport in Mexico state or near to the Tehuantepec isthmus rail...

Mexico’s violence problems not affecting investor interest, claims consultant

Mexico’s violence problems not affecting investor interest, claims consultant

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

The sectors Mexico's interest rate policy will hit hardest

The sectors Mexico's interest rate policy will hit hardest

Mexico's Nuevo León state to award mobility studies contract

Mexico's Nuevo León state to award mobility studies contract

Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, says Ramírez de la O

Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, ...

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Mexico to start financing of US$650mn Tijuana viaduct

Mexico to start financing of US$650mn Tijuana viaduct

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ferrocarril Mexicano S.A. de C.V.  (Ferromex)
  • Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) operates more than 7,000km of railway, representing the highest coverage within the national railway system. The rail company connects the main c...
  • Company: O-tek México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: ICA Fluor, S. de R.L. de C.V.  (ICA Fluor)
  • ICA-Fluor Daniel, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor) is a JV formed in 1993 between Mexican engineering construction group ICA and US-based engineering, procurement, construction an...
  • Company: Estudio PI, S.C.  (Estudio 3.14)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Braskem Idesa S.A.P.I.  (Braskem Idesa)
  • Mexican Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between Brazilian Braskem (75%) and Mexican Idesa Group (25%) created in 2010 to develop a petrochemical complex, known as Braskem Idesa...
  • Company: Altán Redes S.A.P.I. de C.V.  (Altán Redes)
  • Altán Redes, whose headquarters are located in the City of Mexico, is an international consortium created in 2016 to design, operate and maintain the Mexican telecommunication p...

Latest news

Colombia firm energy auction: Why solar power is set for key role

Colombia firm energy auction: Why solar power is set for key role

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

Data Insights: The Chilean datacenter market

Data Insights: The Chilean datacenter market

Pemex and Talos present Zama field development plan

Pemex and Talos present Zama field development plan

Mexico lacks resources to achieve UN sustainable goals, says think tank

Mexico lacks resources to achieve UN sustainable goals, says think tank