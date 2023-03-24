TMSourcing will present a new proposal to the Mexican government for the 50bn-peso (US$2.70) Bajío train, linking Mexico City and Guanajuato state via Querétaro and Mexico state.

The proposal is for building and operating the 416km passenger rail link.

“Investors are very interested. In fact, there are a number of large funds and banks that are very interested. There is money, what is lacking is a project where interests are aligned,” CEO Adolfo González Olhovich, told reporters after a press conference on Thursday.

Last year TMSourcing presented a non-solicited proposal for the link, which is a more ambitious version of the Mexico-Querétaro high-speed train that the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was analyzing.

However, after not receiving an official response the firm said it would wait until the second half of 2023, and pursue other projects if the authorities were still not interested.

On January 24, López Obrador said the project was still on the table and that his administration would begin the planning and leave construction to his successor. Mexico will hold general elections in June next year.

According to González, the new proposal requires the firm to start planning from scratch, as new project details have emerged.

“The studies will start again this year. We have to rethink the demand,” he said, adding that TMSourcing has not yet been approached by the authorities.