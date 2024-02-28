Chile
Press Release

ribeca Resources extends Gaby discovery strike length by 400 metres and intersects 105 meter wide mineralized interval at its La Higuera Copper-Gold Project in northern Chile

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Copper Exploration / Drilling Gold

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address