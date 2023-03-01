By EITI

The EITI Board concluded that Trinidad and Tobago has achieved a high overall score (89 points) in EITI implementation. The country has used the EITI to contribute to public debate in the oil, gas and quarrying sector.

As the largest gas producer in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago depends on its mature oil and gas sector for about a quarter of its government revenue, and has an important domestic gas processing industry. Trinidad and Tobago EITI (TTEITI) plays a vital role in reporting and disseminating information on the extractive industries, including on its small quarrying sector. Despite challenges related to COVID-19, TTEITI has managed to sustain multi-stakeholder dialogue on natural resource management. It has also explored innovative formats to communicate sector data to the public, notably through its State of the Extractives Report.

“I congratulate Trinidad and Tobago for strengthening transparency in the oil and gas sector. Its State of the Extractives Report is an excellent tool for contributing to public debate in an engaging and accessible format,” said EITI Board Chair, Helen Clark. “The Government is encouraged to strengthen transparency further by enacting legislation which would institutionalise EITI implementation, and to make the terms of gas sales contracts available to the public.”

Making EITI disclosures relevant and accessible

In a period marked by COVID-19 and energy price volatility, TTEITI has engaged with national media to strengthen public awareness on how gas revenue was affected by these challenges. It has also explored creative ways to communicate data on the sector, especially on issues such as beneficial ownership of extractive companies, challenges in the mining sector challenges, budget processes and the impact of changing energy prices. TEITI could further play a role in strengthening public awareness on how the government is mobilising revenues along the natural gas value chain.

Trinidad and Tobago, through TTEITI, is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to publish beneficial owners through an online EITI register , which includes information for many companies holding oil, gas and mining licenses. While more work needs to be done to ensure that the register is comprehensive and accurate, the country has made great strides providing ownership information to the public, despite this not being required by law.

TTEITI has also gone beyond the requirements of the EITI Standard to report information on matters of public interest, such as fuel subsidies and oil spills. It has initiated a pilot on reporting greenhouse gas emission data for the National Gas Company (NGC). TTEITI’s work on environmental disclosures has prompted its selection to serve on the National Sustainable Development Council.

A small but important mining sector

TTEITI is a trusted provider of information on the quarrying sector. While the latter does not contribute significantly to government revenues, TTEITI still publishes information on license holders, revenues and company ownership. Consultations undertaken during Validation pointed to a clear demand for strengthening management of the sector – both from companies as well as from civil society, which has been using the EITI to build expertise and advocacy on environmental issues linked to the industry.

Supporting domestic resource mobilisation

Trinidad and Tobago has significantly improved its licensing practices. In addition, the government systematically discloses production data for its oil and gas sector and has been publishing project-level revenue data for several years.

This data can be used to support efforts to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation. However, confidentiality restrictions on publishing contracts and international commodity sales agreements currently pose a barrier. Access to the terms of profit-sharing contracts (PSCs) could strengthen public oversight of extractive projects and the share of government revenue for gas sales abroad. This could further facilitate analysis, for example by informing financial models and revenue forecasts for the sector.

Looking ahead

Trinidad and Tobago will need to address seven corrective actions before its next Validation, scheduled to commence in 2026. The country has an opportunity to ease reporting burdens by lifting tax confidentiality barriers and routinely disclosing more information through government and company websites. This would allow TTEITI to focus on using extractive sector data to inform debate and policy on energy transition pathways, in view of anticipated shifts in demand of fossil fuels and potential future revenue losses from the country’s important oil and gas sector.

Validation scorecard