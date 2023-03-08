This is a machine translation of Furukawa's press release

Campinas, March 8, 2023 - Trópico and Furukawa are announcing the interoperability of their LTE communication solutions in the 250 MHz frequency, aimed at the broadband private network market - which includes segments such as electricity, logistics and agribusiness companies . The announcement is based on the results of functional interoperability tests involving base stations and terminals manufactured by both companies.

The 250 MHz operating band, allocated by Anatel to private networks, provides broadband connectivity with wide coverage, being indicated for rural and remote areas, as well as for energy distribution networks, in which high communication availability is a key factor. The base stations and LTE 250 MHz terminals of Trópico and Furukawa developed in Brazil, independently, strictly follow applicable rules of the 3GPP standard - global organization for the standardization of mobile communication systems.

“The tests showed that the two companies' products comply with global standards and, as a result, are capable of interoperating”, says Samuel Lauretti, Trópico's commercial director. “The guarantee of interoperability strengthens the LTE 250 MHz technology and brings security to the customer, who can count on the possibility of combining radio base stations and terminals from both providers on the same network”, he adds.

For Furukawa, the use of the 250 MHz band provides an excellent opportunity for companies from various sectors that need to cover large areas with a private communication network. “In radio communication, using the lowest frequency increases range and coverage area, which means less investment in infrastructure by the customer”, explains Daniel Blanco, manager of Sales and Innovation Engineering at Furukawa Electric LatAm. “The compatibility between Furukawa's and Trópico's solutions, proven in the tests carried out, enhances competitiveness in this market, bringing even more benefits to these customers”, he concludes.

About Furukawa Electric LatAm

Belonging to the Japanese group Furukawa Electric, it is a manufacturer of complete solutions for the infrastructure of Communication and Energy networks, with industrial units in Curitiba/PR, Sorocaba/SP and Santa Rita do Sapucaí/MG. The company also has optical cable factories in Berazategui, Argentina, Palmira, Colombia, and Mexicali, Mexico.

More information: www.furukawalatam.com

About Tropico

Headquartered in Campinas (SP), Trópico (www.tropiconet.com) provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products through Integrated Connectivity and Application Solutions (SICA) composed of specialized services, communication networks and applications for agribusiness, railways, ports, mining, logistics, utilities, as well as for telecommunications service operators.

With an installed base in the core networks of the largest operators and in the private networks of large companies in Brazil, Trópico plays an important role in these markets, providing 4G/5G Network Solutions for multimedia and IoT communications.