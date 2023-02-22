Canada and Brazil
TSX highlights Sigma Lithium as top-performing company

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Canada's TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) has highlighted Sigma Lithium, the owner of Brazil's Grota do Cirilo project, as one of the top-performing companies in its 2023 Venture 50 list.

In the Venture 50, TSXV selected companies that are driving growth in five sectors – energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology – with the ranking taking into account each firm's performance during 2022 on three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. 

"Sigma led this year's Venture 50 list with a 250% market capitalization increase and a 193% increase in its share price. Issuers from the Netherlands and several American states round out the international contingent of this year's Venture 50," TSX said in a release.

Sigma is in the spotlight as the firm is close to starting production at its Grota do Cirilo in lithium spodumene deposit in Minas Gerais state, Brazil. It expects to begin production in April 2023.

The project comprises three phases, the first with capacity of 270,000t/y of spodumene concentrate, which the company plans to almost triple with the following two phases.

According to TSX, half of the mining companies on this year's list hold properties in Latin America, underlining the region's importance for base and battery metals.

