Two groups lining up for US$2.7bn São Paulo rail tender
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Tenders Private Investment Railway Operator Public-private partnership (PPP) EPC Contractor Company Capex Investment Rolling stock Project Finance Construction Contractor Company Passenger transport State Government Stations Multimodal Licensing & Concessions Financing Logistics / Supply Chains Engineering Contractor Company Rail line Public Investment
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.