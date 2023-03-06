Mining Ministry statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Highlighting the unprecedented participation of a group of national providers of mining solutions, the Undersecretary of Mining, Willy Kracht, held the traditional inaugural ribbon cutting of the Chile Pavilion, during the first day of the 91st version of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2023 (PDAC), which since yesterday awaits more than 25,000 investors, analysts, industry executives, geologists and government officials from more than 130 countries at the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Center fairgrounds.

“It is the first time that we participate in this conference with a delegation that goes beyond government institutions. When we came last year we thought that this fair was a good opportunity to attend with the mining industry in general. And this year, with the delegation of close to 50 people accompanying us, we hope to be able to position Chile not only as a seller of minerals but also as an exporter of mining", stated Kracht, when inaugurating the stand at the most important mining exploration convention in the world.

The national delegation headed by the Ministry of Mining , is made up of representatives of various public and private entities, such as Corporación Alta Ley, Sernageomin , Sonami , Cochilco , Enami , InvestChile , the Chilean-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and ProChile , as well as executives of seven companies with high technological development to show their offer of goods and services within the framework of PDAC. These are seven suppliers (Mine Class, JRI Ingeniería SA, Inversiones Desarrollo y Asesoría en Ingeniería, Prevsis, Ingeniería y Construcciones Salas Hnos. Ltda., Pessa SA and Geoatacama) plus the Association of Industrialists of Antofagasta .

"The mining business requires innovation and in its development, there is a lot of local value creation that is done in Chile - said the undersecretary at the ribbon cutting -, so we came to show that, just as we are capable of contributing minerals for the transition energy, we can also export forms of mining.

We are in Toronto to position the Chile mining country brand and give industry suppliers greater visibility internationally," said the authority along with the Chilean ambassador to Canada, Raúl Fernández.

After the inauguration of the Chile pavilion, the Undersecretary of Mining attended a preparatory meeting for the Annual Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas - CAMMA, as part of the official agenda at PDAC. This morning, Undersecretary Kracht leads the seminar "Chile: Leading a journey towards traceable, transparent and responsible mining" , which will take place with the intervention of the highest authorities of Cochilco, Corporación Alta Ley, Sonami and Cancham.

In the afternoon, their presence is contemplated at the 8th IMMS - International Mines Ministers Summit , which is held annually, within the framework of the convention, for the global mining community to explore the challenges and opportunities that affect the industry. Finally, the second day of the fair closes with the networking “Chile at PDAC”, a session organized by Cesco with the aim of creating a meeting space with the national delegation and disseminating the presence of Chilean mining.

About PDAC

PDAC's annual convention is the world's leading mineral exploration and mining event. As usual, it opens on the first Sunday of March. Due to its history and tradition, the annual PDAC Convention has become a platform to establish contacts, exchange ideas about trends and discover new technological advances applicable to the industry.

Chile began its participation in 2006 with a private business delegation and since 2007, it began to participate with a pavilion at the fair. On this occasion, the national delegation will be present in a 56 m2 space located in booth 1349, of the fairgrounds.

Chilean Ministry of Mining