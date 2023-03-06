URBAS and AECOM sign a strategic agreement to develop green hydrogen projects and sustainable fuels
Madrid, March 6, 2023– URBAS –a global group specializing in sustainable infrastructures and buildings, real estate development and renewable energy– has signed an agreement with AECOM –a leading international engineering, architecture and sustainability company– to develop green hydrogen, ammonia green and sustainable fuels that support the global energy transition.
Through this agreement, URBAS and AECOM are positioned as strategic partners to identify joint business opportunities and offer internationally competitive comprehensive solutions in projects for the production and transformation of hydrogen, and generation of synthetic and sustainable fuels, with a special focus on methanol projects. green in Spain. "Spain is destined to become an important location for the production of ecological hydrogen thanks to its abundance of sunshine and its wind capacity," explains Javier Camy, General Director of AECOM in Spain.
This alliance has the potential to strengthen the synergies between URBAS and AECOM, both companies with a vocation to consolidate themselves as key players in the global energy transition, which will now capitalize on their experience in the entire renewable energy value chain and in green hydrogen projects. , green ammonia and sustainable fuels.
This is, on the one hand, the vision and experience of the American giant AECOM, the world's absolute leader in engineering, architecture and sustainability. And on the other, the history of URBAS projects and its portfolio of sustainable solutions, from consultancy, engineering, promotion and turnkey construction, to the operation and maintenance of facilities and infrastructures for the production of clean energy.
Villeta, the largest green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Latin America
This is not the first time that URBAS and AECOM have worked together on projects related to renewable energy. In this sense, both companies participate in the ATOME project in Paraguay for the construction in Villeta of what will be the largest green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Latin America based on one hundred percent renewable energy.
URBAS, through its subsidiary URBAS Energy – in collaboration with CASALE, a leader in advanced green technology – is participating from the beginning in this important project that has the support of the National Electricity Commission of Paraguay. With an installed capacity of 120 MW for the daily production of up to 50 tons of hydrogen and 300 tons of liquid ammonia in its first phase, the Villeta plant will use renewable energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, the second largest hydroelectric plant in the world. , managed by the National Electricity Administration (ANDE).
"At URBAS we are very satisfied with this alliance with AECOM because their vision fits perfectly with our aspirations to participate in the decarbonization of the economy," explains Juan Antonio Acedo, president and CEO of URBAS. "This collaboration is a great advance in our ambition to promote the clean energy revolution because it will allow us to jointly offer competitive, sustainable and profitable solutions in a context with increasingly demanding environmental criteria."
“This association combines the vision and experience of AECOM and URBAS, two world leaders in decarbonisation projects for industry, renewable energy, energy storage, energy efficiency, sustainable solutions and biofuels. We look forward to expanding our relationship with URBAS and advancing the production of green hydrogen, ammonia and green fuels to develop highly efficient low-carbon energy solutions that support the global energy transition”, said Sam Mackilligin, Director of Energy Strategy and Growth for Europe. and India from AECOM.
The agreement between AECOM and URBAS has been signed within the framework of meetings with investors and representatives of the British government that ANDE has held on a recent working visit to London. On behalf of AECOM, Sam Mackilligin (Energy Strategy & Growth Director - EUR & India), Lee Buttaci (UK & Europe Director Water, Ports & Marine) and Toby Uppington (Senior Vice President AECOM Energy) have participated in the firm. And on behalf of URBAS Energy, Santiago del Valle (General Director), Jaime González (Business Development Director) and Eduardo Tamargo (H2 & Sustainable Director).
