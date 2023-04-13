Uruguay
News

Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Tenders Legal issues / Legal Advice 5g Licensing & Concessions Regulator
Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction

Uruguayan telecom regulator Ursec has decided to hold the country’s 5G spectrum auction on May 9 instead of April 28.

In the statement it issued Ursec did not provide any reason for the delay to the assignment of 3.5GHz licenses.

The regulator also postponed by one week to April 28, the deadline for bidders to pay the deposit to participate in the auction. And the deadline to submit required documentation (via this platform) was changed to April 20 from April 13.

Uruguay is offering three blocks of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz (3330MHz-3400MHz and 3600MHz-3800MHz) band, one of which is reserved for state-owned telco Antel with two up for grabs among private firms.

The tender process has been shrouded in controversy with some companies seeing certain bidding rules as unfair.

Ursec kept April 13 as the deadline for interested parties to submit consultations via subasta@ursec.gub.uy.

The auction will be held at Ursec’s headquarters in Montevideo.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: ICT (Uruguay)

Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction

Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction

The much-anticipated auction will be held in May instead of this month.

The state of play in Uruguay’s telecoms market

The state of play in Uruguay’s telecoms market

As the country prepares for its 5G auction, state-run telco Antel increased its dominance in the mobile segment.

Uruguay opens call for 5G spectrum assignment

Uruguay opens call for 5G spectrum assignment

Brazilian systems integrator Add Value aims for double-digit 2023 growth

Brazilian systems integrator Add Value aims for double-digit 2023 growth

Layer 9 Data Centers prospecting land in Panama, Costa Rica and Uruguay

Layer 9 Data Centers prospecting land in Panama, Costa Rica and Uruguay

Dominican Rep launches consultation for 2023-24 project plan

Dominican Rep launches consultation for 2023-24 project plan

LatAm ICT regulators looking to deepen ties

LatAm ICT regulators looking to deepen ties

Telefónica's Hispam operations grew again in 2022

Telefónica's Hispam operations grew again in 2022

Google's Uruguay datacenter plans running into water trouble

Google's Uruguay datacenter plans running into water trouble

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Mexico 2
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Mexico 1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago

Other companies in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ausenco Ltd.  (Ausenco)
  • Ausenco Ltd. is an Australian engineering and project management firm that provides program management, project management, technical solutions, engineering, global procurement,...
  • Company: Kyndryl Brasil
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Telecom Argentina S.A.  (Telecom Argentina)
  • Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom) is an Argentine telco that owns licenses to provide fixed-line and mobile telephony, pay-TV, and Internet services for individual consumers and ...
  • Company: Cámara de Comercio de Santiago A.G.  (CCS)
  • The Santiago chamber of commerce (CCS) is a non-profit trade association that supports local business development by providing members and businesses alike with products, servic...
  • Company: General Electric Co.  (GE)
  • General Electric Co. (GE) is a US company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of various products for the generation, transmission, distribution, control and u...

Latest news

Hispasat betting on OTT while seeing a long road ahead for satellite TV

Hispasat betting on OTT while seeing a long road ahead for satellite TV

Colombian oil production seen falling amid headwinds

Colombian oil production seen falling amid headwinds

Brazil's mining companies seeks support from BNDES to finance projects

Brazil's mining companies seeks support from BNDES to finance projects

Lula proposes reducing the use of US dollars in China trade

Lula proposes reducing the use of US dollars in China trade

Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction

Uruguay changes date for 5G spectrum auction