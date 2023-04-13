Uruguayan telecom regulator Ursec has decided to hold the country’s 5G spectrum auction on May 9 instead of April 28.

In the statement it issued Ursec did not provide any reason for the delay to the assignment of 3.5GHz licenses.

The regulator also postponed by one week to April 28, the deadline for bidders to pay the deposit to participate in the auction. And the deadline to submit required documentation (via this platform) was changed to April 20 from April 13.

Uruguay is offering three blocks of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz (3330MHz-3400MHz and 3600MHz-3800MHz) band, one of which is reserved for state-owned telco Antel with two up for grabs among private firms.

The tender process has been shrouded in controversy with some companies seeing certain bidding rules as unfair.

Ursec kept April 13 as the deadline for interested parties to submit consultations via subasta@ursec.gub.uy.

The auction will be held at Ursec’s headquarters in Montevideo.