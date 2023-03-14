Uruguay loses major water reservoir
A water reservoir in Uruguay’s Canelones department holding 4 million cubic meters last week has unexpectedly dried up, pressuring the country’s ability to respond to emergencies.
“We had four water sources [for Canelones], now we have three,” the chairman of state water utility OSE, Raúl Montero, was quoted as saying by daily El Observador.
Montero added the situation won’t affect general supply, but since the resources were used for emergencies such as the current drought, negative affects can’t be discarded.
The lack of rains has forced OSE to ration water in several departments, including Montevideo and Canelones.
***
Bolivia’s public works minister Édgar Montaño and four other ministers are facing pressure to resign or to be removed from their posts over ongoing social protests.
Lawmakers of ruling MAS party accuse Montaño of neglecting key infrastructure. One senator from Potosí even started a hunger strike over Montaño’s alleged neglect, daily Página Siete reported.
Meanwhile, locals in Santa Cruz department demanding better infrastructure blocked the two main roads linking to Cochabamba, local media reported.
***
The roadworks office of Buenos Aires province opened three bids for a 1.9bn-peso (US$9mn) paving contract for San Pedro district.
Works are divided into two sections. One covers 12.8km of secondary road No. 099-01 and the other 1.9km of secondary road No. 099-13, documents show.
The bidders are Ingeniero Alberto Reano (2.2bn pesos), Eleprint (2.4bn pesos) and Tecnipisos (2.6bn pesos).
