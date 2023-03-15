US regulator approves US$25bn CP-KCSM deal
US authorities approved the US$25bn acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KCS) by Canadian Pacific (CP), paving the way for the first Mexico-US-Canada rail link.
The deal was announced some two years ago.
With the approval by the Surface Transportation Board (STB), CP will take control of KCS’ infrastructure, including its KCSM subsidiary in Mexico, on April 13, KCS said in a statement. The new company will be called CPKC.
Although STB received the request for approval in October 2021, competition concerns in the US market led the regulator to further analyze the deal.
STB approved the merger under certain conditions that include “an unprecedented seven-year oversight period and contains many conditions designed to mitigate environmental impacts, preserve competition, protect railroad workers, and promote efficient passenger rail.”
The regulator “also anticipates the merger will result in improvements in safety and the reduction of carbon emissions,” adding that “the transaction is end-to-end, meaning there are little to no track redundancies or overlapping routes between the railroads; they connect only in Kansas City.”
KCSM president Oscar del Cueto said in January that he met with Mexico’s infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara to promote the deal. Also present were KCS CEO Pat Ottesmeyer and operations executive VP John Orr.
The acquisition will not harm the infrastructure portfolio of the Kansas operator in Mexico and could even lead to bigger investment opportunities for the country, KCSM infrastructure director José Manuel Fragoso told an event in October.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Canada)
CAXXOR reports status of the TMEC Corridor project in continuity to the conversations with the federal and state go...
Caxxor Group presented the progress status of the project, whose master plan presented six months ago has been recognized by organizations and gove...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors Determines is a "Compa...
The proposal is binding on CP and may be accepted by KCS at any time prior to 5:00 pm EDT on Monday, September 20, 2021. The transaction would be s...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Line 4 of the Monterrey Metro (Metrorrey)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Line 6 of the Monterrey Metro (Metrorrey)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: El Melón tunnel retender
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: El Agustino - Santa Anita Cable Car
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: García - Monterrey International Airport railway corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cruise terminal in Miraflores
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Improvement and Paving of Route PY-15 Mariscal Estigarribia Section - Pozo Hondo and Access to Mariscal Estigarribia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Border Complex in Río Sereno
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San Javier-Porto Xavier international bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Chinchero - Cusco international airport (AICC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Canada)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: COWI North America, Inc. (COWI North America)
-
COWI North America operates in Canada and the United States as a subsidiary of Danish company COWI Holding S/A. It offers engineering solutions for the design, construction, ins...
- Company: Fortis Inc. (Fortis)
-
Fortis Inc. is a Canadian electric utility holding company with more than 3.0mn customers across Canada, the US (New York state) and the Caribbean. The company's Caribbean portf...
- Company: SGS Canada Inc. (SGS Canada)
- Company: Dillon Consulting Limited (Dillon)
- Company: Vantage Airport Group
- Company: ATCO Group
-
ATCO is a Canada-based multinational group, which provides business solutions and services for logistics and structures, inclduing housing accommodations to workers, site suppor...
- Company: Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd. (KCB)
- Company: Knight Piésold Ltd.
- Company: NavBlue