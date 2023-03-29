Brazil
Vale reaches agreement to end SEC lawsuit over tailings dam collapse

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale reached an agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to terminate a lawsuit related to the tailings dam collapse in Brumadinho in 2019.

Last April, the SEC filed the lawsuit against Vale alleging that the company violated laws by making false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams before the Brumadinho disaster, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 300 people.

"Under the agreement, without admitting or denying the settled claims, Vale will make payments totaling US$55.9mn to the SEC. In addition, the SEC will not oppose Vale’s motion to dismiss all claims that the company acted with fraudulent or reckless intent regarding its disclosures. Vale continues with its commitment to remediate and repair the damage caused by the dam collapse in Brumadinho in 2019," the company said in a statement. 

In February 2021, Vale reached a compensation deal with Minas Gerais state for the victims of the tragedy in which it agreed to pay 37.7bn reais (US$7.25bn).

The disaster resulted in major changes for Brazil’s mining sector, with new regulations and local authorities increasing supervision of tailings dams.

