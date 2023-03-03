Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project
Brazilian miner Vale started commissioning of its Gelado project in Carajás, Pará state, to recover iron ore from the tailings dams of the Carajás mining complex and feed its São Luís pellet plant in Maranhão state.
Vale will produce high-quality pellet feed by reusing tailings that have been deposited in the Gelado dam since 1985, when regional operations began.
"In addition to providing a sustainable destination for the tailings, the project will use 100% electric dredges to extract the material, avoiding CO2 emissions. The initial production capacity will be 5Mt/y and the investment is US$485mn," the company said in a statement.
The commissioning phase, involving performance and capacity tests, is taking place throughout H1, after which regular operations will begin.
Once the years-long process of converting the Carajás Plant 1 to natural humidity processing is complete, the Gelado project will reach full capacity of 10Mt/y. Vale aims to avoid emitting 484,000t/y of CO2 over 10 years.
"The environmental issue has been in focus since the conception of the Gelado project," operations manager Roberto Francisco said in the statement. "We are reducing the amount of tailings in the structure and transforming them into a new product, avoiding the necessity of future raisings. We do this by focusing on reducing CO2 emissions," he added.
