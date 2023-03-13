Paraguay
Press Release

Verification of the progress of the Construction work of the 220 kV Villa Hayes-Parque Caballero Transmission Line

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
Transmission Lines Transmission System Operator Substations
Verification of the progress of the Construction work of the 220 kV Villa Hayes-Parque Caballero Transmission Line

This Ande release was published using machine translation.

The President of ANDE, Ing. Félix Sosa, the Technical Manager, Ing. Miguel Báez and the technical team, carried out today afternoon, Monday March 13, 2023, a verification of the progress of the construction works of the Line of 2 x 220 kV transmission in the Parque Caballero area, where an underground section of the arrival to the Parque Caballero Substation is being built.

Said 2 x 220 kV Transmission Line will serve for the electrical interconnection between the Villa Hayes Substation, Presidente Hayes Department, with the Puerto Botánico and Parque Caballero Substations, in Asunción. It is a work of great importance for the reinforcement of the Transmission System, since it will make it possible to reinforce the electrical infrastructure in a short time and ensure the electric power service in a large part of the city of Asunción.

The construction of the aforementioned line was awarded to the company Tecnoedil SA, through ANDE International Public Tender No. 1484/2019, with a total investment of G. 56,912,725,927 and financed through the loan contract between ANDE and the Bank of Development of Latin America (CAF).

It is important to note that the completion of the work, carried out by 100% Paraguayan labor, is scheduled for the end of July 2023.

