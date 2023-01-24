Brazil
News

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Passenger transport Rail line Logistics / Supply Chains Rolling stock State Government Railway Operator Capex Licensing & Concessions Private Investment Legal issues / Legal Advice
ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

Consortium ViaMobilidade, which operates metropolitan train lines No. 8 and No. 9 in São Paulo state, announced a plan to invest 1.5bn reais (US$289mn) in the two lines this year. 

The announcement came after a meeting between consortium representatives and state government officials, after the public prosecutor's office recently suggested that the government should cancel the concession contract due to poor services.

“Public transport users cannot wake up early and not be sure that they will have trains available. The operation of the system has to be safe and of high quality," state governor Tarcísio de Freitas said in a release.

During the meeting, Freitas called on the consortium to present plans and proposals for modernizing and improving services on both lines. After the meeting, the government announced that the concession contract with ViaMobilidade will remain in force.

The public prosecutor's office made the request to cancel ViaMobilidade's contract because the concessionaire, which is formed by CCR (80%) and RuasInvest (20%), has allegedly failed to solve a series of operational problems on both of the rail lines, including overcrowding of cars and train delays.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Bahia to offer US$1.4bn international airport concession in March

Bahia to offer US$1.4bn international airport concession in March

The facility is expected to spur tourism in the Brazilian state.

Rio Grande do Sul sets date and price to privatize water utility

Rio Grande do Sul sets date and price to privatize water utility

The Brazilian state is looking to raise at least 4.1bn reais with the privatization of Corsan.

Bahia plans US$1.4bn concession for new int'l airport

Bahia plans US$1.4bn concession for new int'l airport

Brazil approves US$3.8bn in debenture issues by sanitation firms

Brazil approves US$3.8bn in debenture issues by sanitation firms

Port of Santos maintains cargo handling records in October

Port of Santos maintains cargo handling records in October

Brazil's DIX wins Fernando de Noronha airport concession

Brazil's DIX wins Fernando de Noronha airport concession

Data, AI and IoT speeding up Rumo's investments in railway technology

Data, AI and IoT speeding up Rumo's investments in railway technology

Brazil: Aegea Saneamento and BNDES sign partnership for forest restoration

Brazil: Aegea Saneamento and BNDES sign partnership for forest restoration

Brazil: Cargo handling of private port sector grows 7.2% in September and breaks a record

Brazil: Cargo handling of private port sector grows 7.2% in September and breaks a record

Consortium formed by Comerc Eficiência launches public lighting PPP in Itatiba

Consortium formed by Comerc Eficiência launches public lighting PPP in Itatiba

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: LOTS Group Latin America
  • LOTS Group is an international logistics and technology company born in Sweden. Its subsidiary for Latin America has an office in São Paulo, Brazil and one in Santiago, Chile. P...
  • Company: MRS Logística S.A.  (MRS)
  • MRS Logística S.A. is a Brazilian railroad concessionaire that controls, operates and monitors the southeastern federal railroad network connecting the states of Rio de Janeiro,...
  • Company: Empresas Funcional Ltda.  (Empresas Funcional)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Schoroeder Construções
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: WPX Locações S.A.  (WPX Locações)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

Double-digit growth forecast for Trinidad peak power demand

Double-digit growth forecast for Trinidad peak power demand

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments