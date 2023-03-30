Colombian oil production is on track to fall 2.5% this year as operators grapple with rising social unrest, industry chamber Campetrol has warned.

The entity based the forecast on January and February production, which fell below targets set by the sector.

“In parallel with the energy transition, the Colombian economy needs to keep its most important sectors active,” Campetrol chief Nelson Castañeda said in a statement.

“We have faith in the management carried out by the national government to make operations viable in the territory and in this line, to continue growing together: government, industry and territory,” he added.

Official figures show Colombian oil production dipped to 739,848b/d in January, from a 2022 average of 754,199b/d.

Output dropped by a further 13,600b/d in February, according to Campetrol, which represents more than 140 companies in Colombia's oil goods and services segment.

Industry groups have expressed concern that protests and blockades in the departments of Arauca, Meta, Antioquia, Bolívar, Putumayo and Caquetá have forced some companies to reduce production or even halt their operations.

Earlier this month, Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration contract amid a wave of violence – including the kidnapping of some of its workers – at Los Pozos in the Amazonian department of Caquetá.

The unrest coincides with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

According to government statistics agency DANE, oil and gas accounted for more than a third of Colombia's total export revenue in 2022.