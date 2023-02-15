Brazil
Press Release

Vivo activates 5G in the 3.5GHz frequency in 8 more cities

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Client Base Mobile Network Operator Networks 5g

This is a machine translation of Telefonica Brasil's press release

São Paulo, February 15, 2023 – Vivo announces the activation of 5G technology in the 3.5GHz frequency, in 8 more cities, following the schedule established by Gaispi / Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) for locations with more than 500 thousand inhabitants: Contagem (MG), Juiz de Fora (MG), Uberlândia (MG), Campinas (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP), São José dos Campos (SP), Sorocaba (SP) and Duque de Caxias (RJ) ). Last week, the company had already announced the expansion to 12 cities, so there are 20 new coverage areas in less than a week. All capitals in the country already have the service.

The initial coverage includes some neighborhoods and the company is already expanding to other regions of the cities. Vivo's 5G is available to all the company's customers. To access, you must have a compatible device – Vivo has 65 models in its portfolio, including smartphones and tablets – and be within the coverage area, with no extra charge for access. Currently, Vivo has in its base more than 4.9 million customers with devices with the new network, in this first moment, customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia contents or online games of high resolution, for example. User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.

The 5G network brings immediate benefits to consumers from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening up space for companies to create immersive services and experiences, with the more frequent and efficient use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies.

Vivo has been preparing its network infrastructure for years, with a total investment of BRL 4.5 billion in frequencies, and dozens of global technology partners to start operations with the best possible network architecture. Currently, it is the company with one of the largest backbones in the country, an important differential for the company, since the thousands of antennas that will guarantee the stability of the 5G signal must be connected by a transmission network of high capacity and quality.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

América Móvil’s Claro to issue nearly US$300mn in debentures for Brazil investments

América Móvil’s Claro to issue nearly US$300mn in debentures for Brazil investments

The debt can only be sold to professional investors and the book building process will take until January 24, while the bonds will start trading on...

Brazil: Banco Fibra announces partnership with Red Ventures

Brazil: Banco Fibra announces partnership with Red Ventures

The expectation of both companies, after five years of partnership, is to attract 15 thousand new customers with a portfolio of R$1 billion.

Petrobras sees private networks rollout speeding up in 2023

Petrobras sees private networks rollout speeding up in 2023

Lula vetoes parts of Brazil's digital education policy due to budget constraints

Lula vetoes parts of Brazil's digital education policy due to budget constraints

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Minister of Communications receives European Union ambassador and strengthens relationship

Minister of Communications receives European Union ambassador and strengthens relationship

Why is a Winity-Telefónica deal sparking controversy in Brazil?

Why is a Winity-Telefónica deal sparking controversy in Brazil?

Brazilian telco TIM seen struggling with earnings growth in 2023

Brazilian telco TIM seen struggling with earnings growth in 2023

Over 270 Brazilian municipalities pass antennas-friendly legislation

Over 270 Brazilian municipalities pass antennas-friendly legislation

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Kyndryl Brasil
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A.  (Ligga Telecom)
  • Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...

Latest news

Protests, inflation hamper Peru's economy

Protests, inflation hamper Peru's economy

América Móvil targets over US$8bn capex in 2023

América Móvil targets over US$8bn capex in 2023

Argentina working to grant Shell investment regime benefits

Argentina working to grant Shell investment regime benefits

Bolivia's YPFB eyes reactivation of 40 wells

Bolivia's YPFB eyes reactivation of 40 wells

Fortuna Silver plans to invest in Mexico despite legal dispute

Fortuna Silver plans to invest in Mexico despite legal dispute