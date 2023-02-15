Vivo activates 5G in the 3.5GHz frequency in 8 more cities
This is a machine translation of Telefonica Brasil's press release
São Paulo, February 15, 2023 – Vivo announces the activation of 5G technology in the 3.5GHz frequency, in 8 more cities, following the schedule established by Gaispi / Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) for locations with more than 500 thousand inhabitants: Contagem (MG), Juiz de Fora (MG), Uberlândia (MG), Campinas (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP), São José dos Campos (SP), Sorocaba (SP) and Duque de Caxias (RJ) ). Last week, the company had already announced the expansion to 12 cities, so there are 20 new coverage areas in less than a week. All capitals in the country already have the service.
The initial coverage includes some neighborhoods and the company is already expanding to other regions of the cities. Vivo's 5G is available to all the company's customers. To access, you must have a compatible device – Vivo has 65 models in its portfolio, including smartphones and tablets – and be within the coverage area, with no extra charge for access. Currently, Vivo has in its base more than 4.9 million customers with devices with the new network, in this first moment, customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia contents or online games of high resolution, for example. User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.
The 5G network brings immediate benefits to consumers from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening up space for companies to create immersive services and experiences, with the more frequent and efficient use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies.
Vivo has been preparing its network infrastructure for years, with a total investment of BRL 4.5 billion in frequencies, and dozens of global technology partners to start operations with the best possible network architecture. Currently, it is the company with one of the largest backbones in the country, an important differential for the company, since the thousands of antennas that will guarantee the stability of the 5G signal must be connected by a transmission network of high capacity and quality.
