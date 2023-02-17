Vivo performs migration to Oracle cloud to expand digitization, cut costs and accelerate go-to-market
This is a machine translation of Oracle Brasil's press release
São Paulo, February 17, 2023 -- One of the main strengths of Vivo , the commercial brand of Telefônica Brasil, is its focus on constant innovation to bring quality products and services to its customers throughout Brazil. In addition, using technology to fulfill its purpose of moving forward with digitalization and bringing people closer together is essential, which is why the company has defined the path to the cloud as an essential step.
Vivo and Oracle have a long-term relationship. Currently, more than 90% of the data and integrations of the operator's applications currently run on Oracle Database and Middeware to support key business and mission-critical applications.
In May 2021, with the objective of reducing its IT costs and accelerating the go-to-market, Vivo signed a contract to migrate 100% of the development, homologation and pre-production conveyor environments hosted in the company's datacenter, located in city of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, for Oracle's cloud infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This environment, called non-productive, is used by Vivo's development team to create and test new products and services, before they are officially made available to their business and market areas.
The telecommunications industry is extremely competitive. For this reason, Vivo carried out detailed studies and analyzes and recognized that OCI was the best cloud offer as it brought advantages for the company to be able to meet the demands of its customers and reduce its technology costs in a safe way, without operational risks. One of the key points of the decision was the compatibility of OCI with VMware through the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS), which simplifies the IT infrastructure, running applications in virtualized environments with maximum efficiency and without any disruption to the business, a instead, we provide the migration of these workloads hot and transparently for customers and business users. Another benefit of this interoperability is that the console operates in an isolated and secure environment with predictable costs and throughput. The operator now manages the cloud infrastructure and VMware system with complete control. Most of Vivo's technology park is virtualized, with more than a quarter of the machines being in OCI.
The initiative represents a milestone for Vivo and is part of a modernization project proposed by the company to improve its customers' experience. Approximately 90% of the data in the Campinas datacenter has already been transferred to OCI, following security, integrity and scalability standards and requirements, without impacting the continuity of operations. The operator intends to complete 100% of the migration process by May 2023.
The deactivation of the Campinas datacenter will reduce OPEX (operating expenses) by approximately 18% to 25%, eliminating the maintenance of physical assets, such as equipment and real estate.
In addition to reducing these costs, this move will allow Vivo to speed up the availability of innovative service offers for its customer base with more than 112 million accesses. The whole system of data migrated from this environment to the company's datacenter will make it possible to accelerate the creation, testing and development process of new products and services so that they are later launched on the market. With this, the expectation is to reduce the go-to-market time by approximately 30% or more.
“Cloud capabilities provide the agility we need to accelerate business, improve services, respond quickly to the market and deliver customer experiences that meet their expectations,” said Vivo CIO Denise Inaba.
The total deactivation of the Campinas datacenter will also bring about a significant reduction in Vivo's energy consumption. In addition, the migration will be carried out to Oracle's public cloud region in its data centers in Brazil that operate with 100% renewable energy. With this, the company reinforces its commitment to the environment by helping Vivo to reduce its carbon footprint.
"As two vanguard companies, Oracle and Vivo connect with the purpose of accelerating the digital transformation, taking advantage of the advantages of the cloud as an agent for approaching the operator's customers. By having a multicloud strategy and resources, we can help Vivo in the generation of value and better experience, meeting the demanding telecommunications market and the innovations with the arrival of 5G effectively", Moises Medeiros, Vice President of Telecom and Media Sales, Oracle Brazil.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazil: Banco Fibra announces partnership with Red Ventures
The expectation of both companies, after five years of partnership, is to attract 15 thousand new customers with a portfolio of R$1 billion.
Petrobras sees private networks rollout speeding up in 2023
At present, networks are functioning on 11 of 29 platforms and six of 17 onshore facilities, BNamericas was told.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: SP4 Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter Rio de Janeiro 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Innovação Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: Tim S.A. (TIM Brasil)
-
TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunication provider offering mobile and fixed telephony services, access to the Internet via modems, tablets, and mobile phones (3G and 4G), as we...
- Company: Next Level Telecom Ltda. (NLT Telecom)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Limitada (Ausenco do Brasil)
-
Ausenco do Brasil offers engineering, studies and projects, geotechnical, administration, inspection and planning services for the mining and metals, oil and gas and industrial ...
- Company: eBazar.com.br Ltda. (MercadoLivre)
-
MercadoLivre is the Brazilian subsidiary of Argentina-based regional C2C online auction site MercadoLibre and US auctions giant eBay, which has a minority stake. Ebay and the Ar...
- Company: Nabiax Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Piemonte Holding de Participacoes S.A. (Piemonte Holding)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Elea Digital
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. (Honeywell Brasil)
-
Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
- Company: Greatek Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...