This is a machine translation of Oracle Brasil's press release

São Paulo, February 17, 2023 -- One of the main strengths of Vivo , the commercial brand of Telefônica Brasil, is its focus on constant innovation to bring quality products and services to its customers throughout Brazil. In addition, using technology to fulfill its purpose of moving forward with digitalization and bringing people closer together is essential, which is why the company has defined the path to the cloud as an essential step.

Vivo and Oracle have a long-term relationship. Currently, more than 90% of the data and integrations of the operator's applications currently run on Oracle Database and Middeware to support key business and mission-critical applications.

In May 2021, with the objective of reducing its IT costs and accelerating the go-to-market, Vivo signed a contract to migrate 100% of the development, homologation and pre-production conveyor environments hosted in the company's datacenter, located in city of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, for Oracle's cloud infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This environment, called non-productive, is used by Vivo's development team to create and test new products and services, before they are officially made available to their business and market areas.

The telecommunications industry is extremely competitive. For this reason, Vivo carried out detailed studies and analyzes and recognized that OCI was the best cloud offer as it brought advantages for the company to be able to meet the demands of its customers and reduce its technology costs in a safe way, without operational risks. One of the key points of the decision was the compatibility of OCI with VMware through the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS), which simplifies the IT infrastructure, running applications in virtualized environments with maximum efficiency and without any disruption to the business, a instead, we provide the migration of these workloads hot and transparently for customers and business users. Another benefit of this interoperability is that the console operates in an isolated and secure environment with predictable costs and throughput. The operator now manages the cloud infrastructure and VMware system with complete control. Most of Vivo's technology park is virtualized, with more than a quarter of the machines being in OCI.

The initiative represents a milestone for Vivo and is part of a modernization project proposed by the company to improve its customers' experience. Approximately 90% of the data in the Campinas datacenter has already been transferred to OCI, following security, integrity and scalability standards and requirements, without impacting the continuity of operations. The operator intends to complete 100% of the migration process by May 2023.

The deactivation of the Campinas datacenter will reduce OPEX (operating expenses) by approximately 18% to 25%, eliminating the maintenance of physical assets, such as equipment and real estate.

In addition to reducing these costs, this move will allow Vivo to speed up the availability of innovative service offers for its customer base with more than 112 million accesses. The whole system of data migrated from this environment to the company's datacenter will make it possible to accelerate the creation, testing and development process of new products and services so that they are later launched on the market. With this, the expectation is to reduce the go-to-market time by approximately 30% or more.

“Cloud capabilities provide the agility we need to accelerate business, improve services, respond quickly to the market and deliver customer experiences that meet their expectations,” said Vivo CIO Denise Inaba.

The total deactivation of the Campinas datacenter will also bring about a significant reduction in Vivo's energy consumption. In addition, the migration will be carried out to Oracle's public cloud region in its data centers in Brazil that operate with 100% renewable energy. With this, the company reinforces its commitment to the environment by helping Vivo to reduce its carbon footprint.

"As two vanguard companies, Oracle and Vivo connect with the purpose of accelerating the digital transformation, taking advantage of the advantages of the cloud as an agent for approaching the operator's customers. By having a multicloud strategy and resources, we can help Vivo in the generation of value and better experience, meeting the demanding telecommunications market and the innovations with the arrival of 5G effectively", Moises Medeiros, Vice President of Telecom and Media Sales, Oracle Brazil.