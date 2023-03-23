News

Entertainment and connectivity company Vrio, which operates in Latin America under the brands DirecTV, Sky Brasil and DGO, is promoting an open platform to prepare actions to encourage changes in regulation in the region to boost investment and improve digital inclusion.

The firm is working with the inter-American association of telecom companies Asiet and holding meetings with institutions such as the IDB, the Wilson Center and regulators across the region to get things moving in this respect.

Pedro Bentancourt, vice president of economic affairs and external affairs at Vrio, told BNamericas that telecommunications regulation in Latin America is still based on technologies from the last century and therefore needs to be updated.

“Traditional pay-TV players are treated as if they were still a natural monopoly, with cumbersome regulations, barriers to entry, and heavy taxes and regulatory obligations (such as broadcasting obligations, abusive property rights organizations and outdated customer service policies),” reads a report produced by Vrio in 2022.

This situation leads to unbalanced competition with streaming service providers, which are not governed by similar regulations.

It is estimated that these regulatory obligations cost pay-TV operators in Latin America around US$500mn a year.

This occurs in a context in which the increased competition in the new environment has exerted downward pressure on the ARPU of pay-TV companies in the region, forcing it down by 30% in the last decade.

Vrio underlines that television can be a first step toward improving digital inclusion, by providing entertainment, information and education to a previously excluded proportion of the population.

According to data from the OECD, three out of 10 Latin Americans do not regularly access the internet, which is equivalent to around 200mn people, and disconnections are concentrated in the poorest sectors of society.

"We have a great advantage because we have our own satellite that illuminates all of South America," said Bentacourt.

The company is carrying out pilot tests in Colombia to understand whether it can provide satellite internet with the technology available, which was initially intended solely for pay-TV.

“It's true that there's a limitation [in the provision of satellite internet] regarding bandwidth itself, but there are places where it's the only possibility and, in most cases, having a stable connection of at least 5-6Mbps isn't ideal, but it allows access to streaming, WhatsApp and video conferencing,” he added.

Vrio is assessing various actions to bring internet connectivity to the public, including agreements with neutral networks to provide internet access and content via fiber optics.

INTERNATIONAL EFFORTS

“Regulators are preparing for 5G and they're on their way to improving what they do,” said Bentancourt, praising the participation of regulators in working groups and highlighting the watchdogs in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay as those that are currently doing most to improve the regulatory framework.

Although there is no timetable yet to present an action plan for these joint efforts, Bentancourt is optimistic.

“I'm impressed with the speed that this has taken. In December we had a first meeting in Mexico, then a meeting in Barcelona in February and now in March something much more tangible in Panama,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maryleana Méndez, general manager of Asiet, told BNamericas that "there is a general consensus among regulators on the need to make regulatory improvements, which could be simplification, elimination of obsolete regulations or innovation."

She also said that one positive change is that it has been possible to involve different actors in the ecosystem. "The challenge is to attract authorities from other sectors such as industry or finance ministers, because economic growth isn't viable without digitization."

Bentancourt indicated that one of the definitions of success is to interest the ecosystem. “[Before] there was movement, but movement without purpose is epilepsy. We're having movement with purpose,” he said.

Nearly 25 organizations, including software companies, banks, telecommunications and satellite tv firms, participated in the last meeting in Panama.

These international efforts are being made in combination with the different work groups in which Vrio participates at the local level, such as the ICT roundtable in Argentina.

“The ICT roundtable is fully aligned. We take them all the information and colleagues from the companies are constantly invited to participate. The same in Chile where we have similar action,” ted Bentancourt.