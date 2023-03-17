Puerto Rico
Press Release

Weston Wins $470M Task Order to Provide Temporary Power Generation at Palo Seco Power Plant in San Juan, PR

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Contract Awarded Fuel oils Bunker oil/Diesel oil Natural Gas Generation

Weston Solutions release

West Chester, PA (March 17, 2023)—Weston Solutions, Inc. (Weston) wins task order under its United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha Rapid Disaster Infrastructure (RDI) contract to supply temporary power generation at Palo Seco Power Plant in San Juan, Puerto Rico in support of the overall mission to stabilize the electrical grid on the island. The temporary generators are expected to enable maintenance and repair work on Puerto Rico’s power system and energy grid. The task order total is $470,429,522 over a 6 month period of performance.

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, as well as Hurricane Fiona in 2022, it was recognized that power generation, distribution, and transmission was precarious in Puerto Rico. On September 18th, 2022, a Presidential Declaration was issued to lessen this threat. USACE was tasked with adding 150 Megawatts (MW) of power at the Palo Seco Power plant to mitigate this threat. 

After a competitive process, USACE selected Weston as their contractor. “Weston is proud to be a member of the USACE Project Delivery Team for this important mission” said Chris Henry, Vice President, Client Sector Leader. 

Weston’s Team includes NFE Power PR LLC and NFEnergía LLC, subsidiaries of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), for the installation and operations of 150 MW of dual-fuel generators as well as the supply of natural gas.

