Weston Wins $470M Task Order to Provide Temporary Power Generation at Palo Seco Power Plant in San Juan, PR
Weston Solutions release
West Chester, PA (March 17, 2023)—Weston Solutions, Inc. (Weston) wins task order under its United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha Rapid Disaster Infrastructure (RDI) contract to supply temporary power generation at Palo Seco Power Plant in San Juan, Puerto Rico in support of the overall mission to stabilize the electrical grid on the island. The temporary generators are expected to enable maintenance and repair work on Puerto Rico’s power system and energy grid. The task order total is $470,429,522 over a 6 month period of performance.
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, as well as Hurricane Fiona in 2022, it was recognized that power generation, distribution, and transmission was precarious in Puerto Rico. On September 18th, 2022, a Presidential Declaration was issued to lessen this threat. USACE was tasked with adding 150 Megawatts (MW) of power at the Palo Seco Power plant to mitigate this threat.
After a competitive process, USACE selected Weston as their contractor. “Weston is proud to be a member of the USACE Project Delivery Team for this important mission” said Chris Henry, Vice President, Client Sector Leader.
Weston’s Team includes NFE Power PR LLC and NFEnergía LLC, subsidiaries of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), for the installation and operations of 150 MW of dual-fuel generators as well as the supply of natural gas.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)
AES sees ‘aggressive’ gas competition in CentAm, Caribbean
LNG regasification terminals are in operation in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Panama and Puerto Rico, and two more are under development in El ...
DDEC leads efforts to guide and assist companies on energy issues
DDEC leads efforts to guide and assist companies on energy issues, facing the transformation of Puerto Rico's energy system
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Montalva Solar photovoltaic plark
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Vega Serena solar project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Morovis Solar project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Guayama Solar Energy (GSE)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Blue Beetle III solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Vega Baja Solar project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SFPP plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cooperativa Hidroeléctrica de la Montaña
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Autoridad para el Financiamiento de la Infraestructura (AFI) (AFI)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Wärtsilä Caribbean Inc. (Wärtsilä Caribbean)
-
Wärtsilä Caribbean Inc., a subsidiary of Finnish multinational Wärtsilä, was formed and incorporated in 1996 to develop its parent company's power plant business in the region a...
- Company: AES Puerto Rico, LP (AES Puerto Rico)
-
AES Puerto Rico is the local subsidiary of US energy company AES Corp. It was incorporated in 1993, but its operations started in 2002 with its wholly owned coal-fired cogenerat...
- Company: AES Ilumina, LLC (AES Ilumina)