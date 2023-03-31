Germany's Wintershall has completed its entry into the highly productive Hokchi field in Mexico's Sureste basin.

According to a company release, the acquisition makes the firm owner of 37% of the field, which is operated by Hokchi Energy, a subsidiary of Argentina's Pan American Energy.

“The acquisition and the significant production we are adding with it are exactly in line with our strategy to further expand our international portfolio. We are thus strengthening our position in Mexico, one of Wintershall Dea’s most important growth countries”, said Thilo Wieland, a Wintershall board member overseeing Latin American operations.

Investment amounts were not disclosed.

Among the highest producing privately-owned assets in Mexico, Hokchi currently outputs 27,000b/d of oil. Wintershall has also a share in neighboring Zama and Polok fields and operates the onshore Ogarrio field in Tabasco state.

***

Canadian energy and infrastructure giant Atco has reportedly solved a pipeline dispute with Mexican utility CFE after years of project paralysis.

The Tula branch pipeline, meant to connect a CFE power plant with the Zempoala-Santa Ana pipeline in Hidalgo state, was awarded to Atco in 2014 but construction has stalled for years.

According to Reuters, Atco handed over the branch to CFE after talks between Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that took place earlier this year. CFE will now attempt to complete the project.

The Canadian company said the new arrangement had the best chance to allow the Tula branch to start operations.

The project was the subject of an international arbitration case, with Atco arguing it could not complete the pipeline due to local opposition and a lack of government support, while CFE complained about the delay of the almost-completed project. In December 2021, CFE was forced to pay Atco US$100mn due to perceived mishandling of the project.

***

State-owned oil and gas giant Pemex launched tenders for several upstream services.

The company is looking for a private player to modernize and maintain its Dos Bocas maritime platform in Tabasco state. Through a second tender, it seeks a partner that can maintain and overhaul upstream assets that surround the terminal.

Bids for the first one may be submitted through April 28 and for the second through May 2.

And Pemex’s upstream unit PEP is seeking a partner that can maintain a part of the firm's onshore vehicle fleet.