Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month
Works on line No. 6 of the Monterrey metro system are set to begin this month after the Nuevo León state government awarded the construction contracts for three lines last year.
In September, the state mobility and urban planning ministry awarded the contract to build metro lines No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 to a consortium formed by Portugal’s Mota-Engil and Chinese state-owned locomotive manufacturer CRRC for 25.8bn pesos (US$1.39bn).
Although there had been reports that construction was already underway, the state government said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that works on line No. 6 would begin in 10 days' time.
The new metro lines will have a combined length of 34km and will connect with the downtown area of the city and Santa Catarina and Mederos municipalities.
