Mexico
News

Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
Metro
Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Works on line No. 6 of the Monterrey metro system are set to begin this month after the Nuevo León state government awarded the construction contracts for three lines last year. 

In September, the state mobility and urban planning ministry awarded the contract to build metro lines No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 to a consortium formed by Portugal’s Mota-Engil and Chinese state-owned locomotive manufacturer CRRC for 25.8bn pesos (US$1.39bn).

Although there had been reports that construction was already underway, the state government said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that works on line No. 6 would begin in 10 days' time. 

The new metro lines will have a combined length of 34km and will connect with the downtown area of the city and Santa Catarina and Mederos municipalities.  

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Maya Train starts electrified track in section 3; example of environmental responsibility: Javier May

Maya Train starts electrified track in section 3; example of environmental responsibility: Javier May

The electrified double track of the Maya Train begins in Mérida and runs through sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 up to Chetumal, and for this 55 major infra...

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

They involve the third aqueduct to serve the city of Querétaro and the Tunal II dam in Durango state.

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Yucatán could be the star of Mexico’s construction industry in 2023

Yucatán could be the star of Mexico’s construction industry in 2023

Mexico mulls modernizing Cancún's Kukulcán boulevard

Mexico mulls modernizing Cancún's Kukulcán boulevard

Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented

Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented

Mexico’s construction sector registers biggest recovery since 2020

Mexico’s construction sector registers biggest recovery since 2020

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ICA Fluor, S. de R.L. de C.V.  (ICA Fluor)
  • ICA-Fluor Daniel, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor) is a JV formed in 1993 between Mexican engineering construction group ICA and US-based engineering, procurement, construction an...
  • Company: Estudio PI, S.C.  (Estudio 3.14)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Braskem Idesa S.A.P.I.  (Braskem Idesa)
  • Mexican Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between Brazilian Braskem (75%) and Mexican Idesa Group (25%) created in 2010 to develop a petrochemical complex, known as Braskem Idesa...
  • Company: Altán Redes S.A.P.I. de C.V.  (Altán Redes)
  • Altán Redes, whose headquarters are located in the City of Mexico, is an international consortium created in 2016 to design, operate and maintain the Mexican telecommunication p...
  • Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V.  (Metalsa)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
  • Company: Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares  (ASA)
  • Mexico's federal airport operator, Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA), is an independent government agency with its own equity capital and legal identity. It was created i...

Latest news

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Works to begin on Monterrey metro line No. 6 this month

Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades

Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades

Tesla reconsidering Nuevo León plant due to power supply concerns – reports

Tesla reconsidering Nuevo León plant due to power supply concerns – reports

Argentina extending fiber optic network in Chaco province

Argentina extending fiber optic network in Chaco province