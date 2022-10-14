XVII Annual Energy and Oil Meeting 2022 - ENAEP is held in the city of Quito
Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 14, 2022
Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Oil sands Shallow waters Refineries Liquefaction Drilling rigs Offshore Natural Gas Gas Processing LPG Upstream Location Mexican Mix Deepwater WTI Studies Crude oil Coalbed methane Heavy oil Shale Oil Tight gas Type of hydrocarbons Geological mapping / Surveys Subsea Onshore Shale gas
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.