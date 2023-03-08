Bolivia’s state lithium company YLB will begin exploration in at least five salt flats in Potosí department, in the southeast of the country, in the second half of this year.

"We plan to carry out diamond drilling in at least five salt flats located to the south of the Salar de Pastos Grandes, in Potosí, to determine the potential of possible deposits, with a view to developing industrialization projects," YLB’s exploration and geology manager Nelson Carvajal said in a release.

The five salt flats were identified during sampling as areas with high concentrations of the metal, which could be classified as lithium deposits, the official said.

In the two years of President Luis Arce's administration, YLB has drilled 65 wells in the Salares de Coipasa (Oruro) and Pastos Grandes.

Carvajal said that along with the exploration and drilling, environmental monitoring of water resources, fauna and flora is carried out to protect ecosystems.

It is estimated that Bolivia hosts 21Mt of lithium resources, mainly in Potosí.

Arce said recently that production and industrialization of lithium will be the new axis for the development and growth of the Bolivian economy.

In January, YLB signed an agreement with Chinese group CBC (CATL BRUNP & CMOC) for the implementation of two industrial complexes in the Potosí and Oruro salt flats.