YLB looks to begin exploration in 5 salt flats in H2
Bolivia’s state lithium company YLB will begin exploration in at least five salt flats in Potosí department, in the southeast of the country, in the second half of this year.
"We plan to carry out diamond drilling in at least five salt flats located to the south of the Salar de Pastos Grandes, in Potosí, to determine the potential of possible deposits, with a view to developing industrialization projects," YLB’s exploration and geology manager Nelson Carvajal said in a release.
The five salt flats were identified during sampling as areas with high concentrations of the metal, which could be classified as lithium deposits, the official said.
In the two years of President Luis Arce's administration, YLB has drilled 65 wells in the Salares de Coipasa (Oruro) and Pastos Grandes.
Carvajal said that along with the exploration and drilling, environmental monitoring of water resources, fauna and flora is carried out to protect ecosystems.
It is estimated that Bolivia hosts 21Mt of lithium resources, mainly in Potosí.
Arce said recently that production and industrialization of lithium will be the new axis for the development and growth of the Bolivian economy.
In January, YLB signed an agreement with Chinese group CBC (CATL BRUNP & CMOC) for the implementation of two industrial complexes in the Potosí and Oruro salt flats.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Bolivia awaiting US$350mn Chinese loan to build zinc refinery
BNamericas takes a look at some of the latest news from Bolivia's mining sector.
'Lithium must have a fixed price and be considered a commodity'
BNamericas talks to Pablo Rutigliano, president and founder of the Latin American Chamber of Lithium (Cabalmerica) about the advantages of lithium ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Pachapaqui expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours from now
- Project: Tahuehueto
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Palos Verdes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Don Julio
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Cóndor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: San Luis
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: El Quemado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Pucamayo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
41 minutes from now
- Project: Gramalote
- Current stage:
- Updated:
50 minutes from now
- Project: Antilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresa Minera Alcira S.A. (Alcira)
-
Minera Alcira S.A. (Alcira) is a Bolivian company based in La Paz aimed at exploring, exploiting and trading minerals. Alcira, owned by the Canadian firm New Pacific Metals Corp...
- Company: Finning Bolivia S.A. (Finning Bolivia)
-
Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and services for equipment and engines...
- Company: Universidad Técnica de Oruro
- Company: Oroscons S.R.L.
- Company: Prosec Ingenieros SRL
- Company: Empresa Minera Manquiri S.A. (Minera Manquiri)
-
Minera Manquiri S.A. operates the San Bartolomé open pit silver mine and its associated milling operation, both located in Potosí. The miner controls 47.9km2 of land at San Bart...
- Company: Pincock Allen & Holt (PAH)