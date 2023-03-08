Argentine generator YPF Luz has a “large portfolio” of renewable project opportunities, the company’s 4Q22 results call heard.

Development decisions, however, hinge chiefly on securing transmission priority dispatch capacity, which is becoming scarce in some parts of the country.

“It will depend on the Cammesa [priority dispatch] auctions and transmission line availability,” investors were told.

Some transmission capacity – but not a significant amount – in Argentina is still assigned to awarded projects that have not been executed. If eventually relinquished, the capacity could be offered by Cammesa, the country's wholesale power market administrator, but the overall solution involves grid investment, including 500kV work. The government has started to put out to tender a series of 132kV and 220kV grid projects, chiefly designed to ease reliance on diesel-fired generation.

Cammesa tends to hold quarterly auctions for projects seeking to participate in the Mater term market, where corporates contract power directly from generators.

YPF Luz, among other firms, is sharpening its focus on this private power-purchase agreement (PPA) sphere. Demand for private PPAs from corporates is healthy, driven by factors including price and supply security, decarbonization drives and compliance with local renewables targets.

Last year, private PPAs accounted for 37% of YPF Luz’s total revenue of US$484mn, up from 31% in 2021. The average length of its private PPAs is 10.8 years.

YPF is building two parks, both geared to private offtakers: 155MW Córdoba province wind farm General Levalle I and 100MW San Juan province solar plant Zonda I, the former in the early construction phase and due online by end-2024 and the latter almost built and due to enter service next quarter.

Both have obtained transmission priority dispatch capacity. Another project, however, 168MW Buenos Aires wind farm Los Aromos, was not awarded capacity in a recent auction, corresponding to 3Q22.

YPF Luz has established a US$270mn construction capex pot for 2023, the bulk earmarked for General Levalle I, which is expected to cost US$260mn. Officials have issued over US$200mn in debt to help finance the wind and solar projects. Company capex in 2022 was US$145mn.

ARGENTINE POWER DEMAND, INSTALLED CAPACITY

In 4Q22, power demand in Argentina climbed 3.2% year-on-year to 34.6TWh, with the residential sector the key driver. Annual demand in 2022 was 138TWh, up 3.6%.

Fourth quarter supply was complemented by imports of 1.22TWh, up 740% and chiefly from Brazil. Argentina typically uses imports to substitute expensive liquid fuel-fired generation.

Argentina has also been exporting, chiefly to drought-hit Uruguay.

Installed capacity in December stood at 42.9GW.

YPF Luz’s installed capacity is 2.48GW, comprising 2.09GW thermoelectric and 397MW renewables.