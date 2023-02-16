This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

La Paz, Feb 16 (AN/YPFB).- Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos will increase fuel volumes by up to 15%, during the carnival festivities, based on the demand of the domestic market. In addition, its service stations will serve 24 hours a day, reported today the manager of Corporate Marketing of the state oil company, Félix Cruz.

"YPFB dispatches to the domestic market an average of 6,767 cubic meters (m3) of special gasoline, 6,209 m3 of diesel and 132,500 bottles of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)," said the executive of the state oil company.

Cruz added that these volumes may increase in the event that fuel demand increases during the weekend and the Carnival holiday. “In some cases, consumption can grow by up to 15%, according to records from previous years. However, the YPFB Storage Plants have sufficient balances to guarantee the supply of liquid fuels to the entire country”, he assured.

The YPFB Marketing Manager spoke on the subject, given the proximity of the weekend and the carnival holiday, dates in which there is a greater movement and requirement of gasoline and diesel and LPG in the public, private and domestic, respectively.

SUPPLIERS

The 67 service stations of the state sector will serve public and private transport users 24 hours a day, as established by the executive part of YPFB and the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH).

"In the case of border service stations and in risk areas, there are hours established by the ANH: from 06:00 to 24:00," Félix Cruz clarified.