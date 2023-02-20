Four keys to participate in Colombia's reliability charge auction
By Hemberth Suárez Lozano, partner at OGE Legal Services
In Colombia, the fourth call for the reliability charge auction has been launched and a high participation of projects with non-conventional renewable energy sources is expected. Below, we mention the key points that stand out in this new auction.
1. Opportunity for photovoltaic plants
The projects that assume obligations as a result of the auction will have a priority for the approval of their connection, as established by Colombian regulations.
To this is added the fact that the installation of photovoltaic solar assets can be achieved in a relatively short time. With that, the project and/or the photovoltaic solar plants would have early income from the reliability charge.
2. Obligation to have an approved connection
One of the requirements to participate in this auction is that the project or plant must have a connection certificate approved by the mining and energy planning unit, UPME.
This year, the certificates will begin to be notified from February 28.
Now, if your project wishes to obtain the connection certificate, you must submit your application for study at UPME no later than March 31.
3. Early entry pays
The regulator created an incentive for those generation plants that win the auction.
If the plant or generation unit starts commercial operations between December 1, 2025 and November 30, 2027, the agent that represents it may bring forward the start of the validity period of the firm energy obligation that was assigned in the auction.
4. Regulatory due diligence
Regulation in Colombia is frequently updated, and the rules for reliability charge auctions are no exception. Last year, new participation rules were issued that are worth getting to know and the impact of which should be identified when participating in the auction.
DISCLAIMER: This content is the sole responsibility of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of BNamericas. We invite those interested in participating as a guest columnist to submit an article for possible inclusion. To do this, contact the editor at electric@bnamericas.com
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia: Isagen modified two loans with SMBC to green line
This is Isagen's first foray into this type of financing and it is expected to close new similar loans in the coming months.
Colombia: Permit for offshore wind projects
Authorities were extensively and sufficiently addressed regarding the temporary occupation permit and maritime concession.
