Trying to understand the situation of Mexico's energy regulators CRE and CNH can feel like peering into a black box, but there is a common thread connecting seemingly disparate decisions.

The current situation would have been hard to imagine five years ago: CRE has effectively become a bottleneck for the development of the energy sector, as it handles permitting and authorizations. It has the full support of the current government as it continues a strategy of influencing the sector through inventive and controversial regulatory decisions.

The president's office, which is in charge of proposing candidates to fill the vacancies that open up at both regulators, was quick to fill the hole at the CRE left by commissioner Luis Pineda Bernal earlier this year, and it has now proposed a second set of candidates that would leave CRE one seat away from having a full roster of seven commissioners. The most likely contender is Walter Jiménez, the current head of clean energy at energy ministry Sener.

Meanwhile, the functions of CNH have been paralyzed for over two months, as it has been unable to hold a session after commissioner Alma América Porres Luna finished her term at the end of last year. Of a full complement of seven commissioners, CNH currently has three, below the required minimum of four. This means that exploration and development plans, spudding authorizations and other documents are piling up, creating a growing backlog at the agency.

However, it would be a mistake to believe this means that the upstream sector is facing paralysis. CNH has a role of technical oversight and it allows the public and the Mexican state to review whether the nation's hydrocarbons resources are being explored and exploited responsibly and efficiently, both by private players and by state-owned company Pemex.

Without its supervisory activities, players will continue to act on existing projects and ask for retroactive amendments once CNH is able to hold sessions again. The public will therefore be left in the dark regarding activities it would normally be able to review.

New projects, like Pemex and its partners' plans for the Zama field, which the oil company sees as a crucial part of its production development strategy, may face delays if the situation at CNH persists for much longer, or some activities could even start without the proper oversight of the regulator.

While we can only speculate as to the reasons for such different treatment between the two agencies, we know that CNH has largely retained its technical autonomy and maintained a steady rate of permit approvals, for both Pemex projects and those of private players.

Last year, its former head, Rogelio Hernández Cázares was reportedly pushed out because his team took issue with Pemex's plans for the Lakach field, which were quickly approved as soon as a replacement was appointed and the agency was able to hold sessions again after a hiatus of a month and a half.

CRE, meanwhile, suffered a purge early in the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when three commissioners and the agency's head were replaced in quick succession. From then on, CRE has taken to heart the president's priorities for the sector, slowing down permit approvals for private sector players (especially in the electric power sector) and drafting regulations meant to give an advantage to Mexico's state-owned firms, most of which have been stopped by the courts.

The latest such action is a controversial set of rules governing the agency's permitting calendar published in the official gazette at the end of February. Among other changes, it places hard limits on new requests, assigning 50 monthly spots to the hydrocarbons sector and 15 to electric power.

Critics argue that, if implemented, this could slow the development of the midstream and downstream sectors in a way similar to what has happened in the electric power sector, where permitting issues have led to the suspension or cancellation of many projects.

These types of concerns have become commonplace in Mexican energy. From the "grid reliability" proposals that started in 2019, CRE has done everything it can to tighten permitting rules and wrestle back control of the sector. Companies developing large midstream projects, like those involving the construction of natural gas liquefaction facilities, need a permit from CRE to operate.

The consequences have been clear: to develop such a project, a company needs a direct agreement with the federal government. CRE is key to the current administration's energy strategy, as the federal government is now largely in control of the big decisions in the sector. With new permitting rules and the watchdog's meddling in the LPG market, it could be seeking to gain more control over small decisions as well.

Control is the common theme in the way Mexican authorities understand the energy sector. As long as a regulator complies with federal policy and helps the state gain control, it receives support.

Autonomy, even if of a technical nature, is seen as a threat. In delaying a new CNH appointment, perhaps the authorities are sending the commissioners and the industry a simple message regarding who ultimately has control, as was emphasized last year with Cázares' resignation: remember that your autonomy can only go so far.