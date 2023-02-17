To understand the challenges, Mexico's Pemex faces, and the alternatives available for their solution, it is necessary to clarify some misconceptions regarding the national oil company:

Economic rent, that is, the value of hydrocarbons in the subsoil, corresponds to the sovereign State (except for land fields in the US), and is captured through the payment of royalties, which in the Mexican case translates into the Shared Utility Right (DUC), transferred to the Mexican Petroleum Fund (FMP). Oil companies, including Pemex, Petrobras, Ecopetrol, Saudi Aramco, but also Exxon, Chevron and Shell, are operators, meaning their profits come after the transfer of economic rent to the State. Pemex is not the owner or administrator of economic rent. This income only exists in the extraction of hydrocarbons from the subsoil, and not in industrial activities such as refining. All economic entities, such as Pemex, seek to optimize the value of invested capital through a combination of equity and debt. Capital is provided by investors, which in the case of Pemex is the State. Since its inception in 1938, most governments had not contributed any fresh capital to the company. The only administration that has capitalized Pemex is the current one.

There is also another mechanism to finance investment: earnings retention. Historically, the government has calculated the royalty in such a way that Pemex does not make a profit. In fact, in certain periods of the company's history, there have been losses, the result of royalties that went beyond the economic rent that corresponds to the State. This situation has occurred in periods when federal income greatly depended on Pemex contributions. There have even been cases in which Pemex has had to borrow, not to invest, but to pay the royalties the State had imposed.

The long-term viability of a productive company is that it can generate a return equivalent to the opportunity cost of capital, which is also valid for a State company. Investing in government bonds is not the same as drilling an exploratory well that has a 10% probability of success. There must be a correlation between risk and return. The risk taken by the "trader" must be compensated with a higher return than the risk-free investment. If the State takes that return, no company in the world could survive in the long term.

In the same way, there is for each company a combination of capital and debt we could call equilibrium, allowing it to have sufficient flow to service the debt, and at the same time compensate investors after transferring economic rent. With Pemex, the government has two hats in the ring: as a representative of the State, it receives the economic rent and, as an investor, it receives the return that corresponds to the investment of the operator.

Someone could say that there was no initial investment in Pemex, since it was an expropriation, but we would be forgetting that former president Lázaro Cárdenas paid compensation, and that many Mexicans stood in long lines at the Palacio de Bellas Artes and in other parts of Mexico to give Mrs. Cárdenas jewelry and even chickens to pay that compensation. What would have happened if, in return, they had received shares in the new national company? Have the Mexican governments, since 1938, been responsible with the capital that was entrusted to them? A good part of the answer lies in the balance between debt and equity.

In the absence of new capital contributions from the State, Pemex has always been forced to resort to debt as a source of resources for investment. This is how the Sureste, Cantarell and Ku-Maloob-Zaap basins were developed, the largest productive poles of the company.

Also, debt capitalization took place at the end of the 1980s as a result of the restructuring of Mexico’s debt, and that resulted in the issuance of Brady bonds. Certain Pemex debt became a kind of preferred capital that was served with so-called guaranteed minimum yields, equivalent to the service of that debt.

What has been the result of this treatment of the national oil company? A debt of US$105bn, which practically mirrors the company's assets, resulting in equity or capital stock that is negative by US$80bn. The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to counteract this lack of balance through the first contributions of fresh capital to Pemex's assets, as well as other measures, such as the very significant reduction of the DUC, to 40% in 2023. However, the magnitude of the problem requires a deep financial restructuring that allows the company to operate efficiently. It is necessary to put all possible options on the table, since the resources allocated to debt service are increasing, which makes it difficult for Pemex to reach optimal investment levels.

Pemex is in the situation of many Mexican companies that have profitable and healthy operations, as in the case of E&P, but have to deal with the heavy burden of a gigantic debt. They are two parallel realities, two sides of the same coin.

The relevant question is: how to finance an optimal level of investment and continue servicing a debt that resulted from bad policies in the past?

Taking on additional debt does not seem to be a realistic alternative. Fitch keeps Pemex below investment grade, with a 'BB-' rating, while Moody's lowered its rating further, to 'B1' from 'Ba3'. For Standard & Poor's, Pemex still has investment grade 'BBB', based on the government's commitment to continue financially supporting the company.

From the perspective of financial theory, the answer is very simple: do not take on additional debt and inject fresh capital. The injection by the government represents a significant sacrifice for public finances, and most probably would not be enough to reach an optimum level of investment. The alternative is Pemex's participation in international capital markets. This issue is heavily ideologically charged in Mexico but, nevertheless, is an alternative that should be considered, since it is probably the only way for Pemex to access an optimal level of investment that allows the development of reserves and the discovery of prospective resources.

There are many examples of countries with national oil companies that eventually made the decision to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) to clean up their balance sheet and provide the optimal level of fresh capital required to achieve its maximum potential.

Repsol had its IPO in 1989, under the government of Felipe González, while Petrobras placed its first shares in 2010, in the first government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Another notable case is that of Saudi Aramco, which placed just 1.5% of its capital in 2019.

The most recent IPO has been that of KazMunayGas (KMG) from Kazakhstan, with a successful placement in the local markets at the end of 2022.

All of this may sound easier than it really is. A Pemex IPO would have to be accompanied by deep reengineering that would include other initiatives, such as the renegotiation or reclassification of the debt, a moratorium on the payment of the DUC, and the sale of unproductive or low-profit assets. Pemex's future undoubtedly makes exploring this alternative very worthwhile.

Luis Miguel Labardini is a partner at business development consultancy Marcos & Asociados. Labardini worked for the finance ministry during the 1980s and was senior financial advisor to Pemex between 1990 and 1995, securing financing to develop the Ku-Maloob-Zaap asset, which remains the state company's main oil producer.

DISCLAIMER: This content is the sole responsibility of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of BNamericas. We invite those interested in participating as a guest columnist to submit an article for possible inclusion. To do this, contact the editor at electric@bnamericas.com